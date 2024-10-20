Kinematics Equations definitions Flashcards
Kinematics Equations definitions
- Kinematics EquationsSet of four equations used to solve motion problems with constant acceleration.
- AccelerationRate of change of velocity over time, can be positive or negative.
- VelocitySpeed of an object in a specific direction, can change with acceleration.
- SpeedMagnitude of velocity, does not consider direction.
- Uniformly Accelerated MotionMotion where acceleration is constant throughout.
- Initial VelocityVelocity of an object at the start of a time interval.
- Final VelocityVelocity of an object at the end of a time interval.
- Delta XDisplacement or change in position of an object.
- Delta TChange in time or time interval during motion.
- Position EquationEquation relating position, velocity, and time when acceleration is zero.
- Average VelocityMean velocity over a time interval, calculated as total displacement divided by total time.
- Ignored VariableVariable not needed to solve a specific motion problem.
- DecelerationNegative acceleration, indicating a decrease in speed.
- MagnitudeSize or quantity of a vector, such as velocity or acceleration, without regard to direction.
- Constant VelocityMotion where speed and direction remain unchanged.