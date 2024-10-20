Kinematics Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Kinematics Equations definitions
  • Kinematics Equations
    Set of four equations used to solve motion problems with constant acceleration.
  • Acceleration
    Rate of change of velocity over time, can be positive or negative.
  • Velocity
    Speed of an object in a specific direction, can change with acceleration.
  • Speed
    Magnitude of velocity, does not consider direction.
  • Uniformly Accelerated Motion
    Motion where acceleration is constant throughout.
  • Initial Velocity
    Velocity of an object at the start of a time interval.
  • Final Velocity
    Velocity of an object at the end of a time interval.
  • Delta X
    Displacement or change in position of an object.
  • Delta T
    Change in time or time interval during motion.
  • Position Equation
    Equation relating position, velocity, and time when acceleration is zero.
  • Average Velocity
    Mean velocity over a time interval, calculated as total displacement divided by total time.
  • Ignored Variable
    Variable not needed to solve a specific motion problem.
  • Deceleration
    Negative acceleration, indicating a decrease in speed.
  • Magnitude
    Size or quantity of a vector, such as velocity or acceleration, without regard to direction.
  • Constant Velocity
    Motion where speed and direction remain unchanged.