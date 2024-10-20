Kinematics Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kinematics Equations Set of four equations used to solve motion problems with constant acceleration.

Acceleration Rate of change of velocity over time, can be positive or negative.

Velocity Speed of an object in a specific direction, can change with acceleration.

Speed Magnitude of velocity, does not consider direction.

Uniformly Accelerated Motion Motion where acceleration is constant throughout.

Initial Velocity Velocity of an object at the start of a time interval.

Final Velocity Velocity of an object at the end of a time interval.

Delta X Displacement or change in position of an object.

Delta T Change in time or time interval during motion.

Position Equation Equation relating position, velocity, and time when acceleration is zero.

Average Velocity Mean velocity over a time interval, calculated as total displacement divided by total time.

Ignored Variable Variable not needed to solve a specific motion problem.

Deceleration Negative acceleration, indicating a decrease in speed.

Magnitude Size or quantity of a vector, such as velocity or acceleration, without regard to direction.