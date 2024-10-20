Kinematics Equations quiz Flashcards
Which equation can be solved by using the system of kinematics equations?
The kinematics equations can solve problems involving constant acceleration, such as finding the final velocity, displacement, or time of an object in motion.What happens if the initial velocity is not cleared in a kinematics problem?
If the initial velocity is not specified or cleared, it can be assumed to be zero if the object starts from rest, or it must be determined from the context of the problem.Which of these kinematics equations is in the correct chronological order for solving a problem?
The correct order depends on the known variables and the target variable. Typically, you start with the equation that includes the known variables and excludes the unknowns.Which of the following statements is a prediction in kinematics?
A prediction in kinematics could be estimating the time it takes for an object to reach a certain velocity or distance based on its initial conditions and constant acceleration.Which statement correctly completes this timeline of a motion problem?
The statement should include the known variables and the target variable, such as 'The object reaches a final velocity of X m/s after Y seconds of acceleration.'What is the equation that relates acceleration, initial velocity, and time? What is it called?
The equation is v = v₀ + at, and it is called the first kinematics equation, used to find the final velocity of an object under constant acceleration.Which characteristic does not describe the range in kinematics?
The range in kinematics typically refers to the horizontal distance traveled by a projectile. Characteristics not describing it would include vertical displacement or time of flight.What is the condition for using the kinematics equations?
The kinematics equations can only be used when the acceleration is constant.How many variables are involved in the kinematics equations, and how many do you need to solve a problem?
There are five variables involved, and you need at least three to solve a problem.What does positive acceleration indicate about velocity?
Positive acceleration indicates that the velocity is becoming more positive.How does negative acceleration affect velocity?
Negative acceleration means that the velocity is becoming more negative.What is the relationship between acceleration and speed when both have the same sign?
When acceleration and initial velocity have the same sign, the speed increases.What is the formula for acceleration in terms of velocity and time?
Acceleration is calculated as the change in velocity (delta v) divided by the change in time (delta t).How do you determine the ignored variable when solving kinematics problems?
The ignored variable is the one not given or asked for in the problem.What is the equation to find the final velocity if initial velocity, acceleration, and time are known?
The equation is v = v₀ + at.How do you calculate the total distance traveled in a multi-part motion problem?
The total distance is the sum of the distances for each part of the motion.What does it mean if the acceleration is positive but the object is slowing down?
It means the acceleration and velocity have opposite signs, indicating the object is slowing down.