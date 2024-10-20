Kinematics in 2D definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kinematics Study of motion without considering its causes, focusing on displacement, velocity, and acceleration.

Displacement Vector quantity representing the change in position of an object, having both magnitude and direction.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent physical quantities like displacement and velocity.

Component Projection of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, used to simplify vector calculations.

Acceleration Rate of change of velocity of an object, can be decomposed into components in two-dimensional motion.

Pythagorean Theorem Mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in two dimensions.

Trigonometric Functions Functions like sine and cosine used to resolve vectors into components based on angles.

Tangent Inverse Function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components in two-dimensional motion.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object at the start of a time interval, crucial for solving kinematics problems.

Final Velocity The velocity of an object at the end of a time interval, often a target variable in kinematics.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for resultant vectors.

Direction The orientation of a vector in space, often described using angles relative to coordinate axes.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, representing the magnitude of a resultant vector.

Coordinate System A system for specifying the precise location of points in space, essential for vector decomposition.