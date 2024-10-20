Kinematics in 2D definitions Flashcards
Kinematics in 2D definitions
- KinematicsStudy of motion without considering its causes, focusing on displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
- DisplacementVector quantity representing the change in position of an object, having both magnitude and direction.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent physical quantities like displacement and velocity.
- ComponentProjection of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, used to simplify vector calculations.
- AccelerationRate of change of velocity of an object, can be decomposed into components in two-dimensional motion.
- Pythagorean TheoremMathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in two dimensions.
- Trigonometric FunctionsFunctions like sine and cosine used to resolve vectors into components based on angles.
- Tangent InverseFunction used to determine the angle of a vector from its components in two-dimensional motion.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object at the start of a time interval, crucial for solving kinematics problems.
- Final VelocityThe velocity of an object at the end of a time interval, often a target variable in kinematics.
- MagnitudeThe size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for resultant vectors.
- DirectionThe orientation of a vector in space, often described using angles relative to coordinate axes.
- HypotenuseThe longest side of a right triangle, representing the magnitude of a resultant vector.
- Coordinate SystemA system for specifying the precise location of points in space, essential for vector decomposition.
- Time IntervalThe duration over which motion is analyzed, a key variable in kinematics equations.