Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Kinematics in 2D definitions Flashcards

Back
Kinematics in 2D definitions
1/15
  • Kinematics
    Study of motion without considering its causes, focusing on displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
  • Displacement
    Vector quantity representing the change in position of an object, having both magnitude and direction.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent physical quantities like displacement and velocity.
  • Component
    Projection of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, used to simplify vector calculations.
  • Acceleration
    Rate of change of velocity of an object, can be decomposed into components in two-dimensional motion.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    Mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in two dimensions.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Functions like sine and cosine used to resolve vectors into components based on angles.
  • Tangent Inverse
    Function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components in two-dimensional motion.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object at the start of a time interval, crucial for solving kinematics problems.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of an object at the end of a time interval, often a target variable in kinematics.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for resultant vectors.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, often described using angles relative to coordinate axes.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, representing the magnitude of a resultant vector.
  • Coordinate System
    A system for specifying the precise location of points in space, essential for vector decomposition.
  • Time Interval
    The duration over which motion is analyzed, a key variable in kinematics equations.