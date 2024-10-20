Kinetic Friction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Kinetic Friction A resisting force occurring when two rough surfaces slide against each other, opposing motion.

Coefficient of Kinetic Friction A unitless number between 0 and 1 indicating surface roughness, affecting friction magnitude.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.

Velocity The speed and direction of a moving object, opposite to the direction of kinetic friction.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to analyze motion.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F = ma).

Deceleration A negative acceleration indicating a decrease in velocity due to opposing forces.

Surface Roughness A characteristic of surfaces affecting the coefficient of kinetic friction.

Resistance The opposition to motion, often generating heat, due to friction between surfaces.