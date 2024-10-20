Skip to main content
Kinetic Friction definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Friction definitions
  • Kinetic Friction
    A resisting force occurring when two rough surfaces slide against each other, opposing motion.
  • Coefficient of Kinetic Friction
    A unitless number between 0 and 1 indicating surface roughness, affecting friction magnitude.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a moving object, opposite to the direction of kinetic friction.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to analyze motion.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F = ma).
  • Deceleration
    A negative acceleration indicating a decrease in velocity due to opposing forces.
  • Surface Roughness
    A characteristic of surfaces affecting the coefficient of kinetic friction.
  • Resistance
    The opposition to motion, often generating heat, due to friction between surfaces.
  • Frictionless
    An ideal condition where no frictional force exists between surfaces.