Kinetic Friction definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Friction definitions
Kinetic Friction definitions
- Kinetic FrictionA resisting force occurring when two rough surfaces slide against each other, opposing motion.
- Coefficient of Kinetic FrictionA unitless number between 0 and 1 indicating surface roughness, affecting friction magnitude.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of a moving object, opposite to the direction of kinetic friction.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to analyze motion.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F = ma).
- DecelerationA negative acceleration indicating a decrease in velocity due to opposing forces.
- Surface RoughnessA characteristic of surfaces affecting the coefficient of kinetic friction.
- ResistanceThe opposition to motion, often generating heat, due to friction between surfaces.
- FrictionlessAn ideal condition where no frictional force exists between surfaces.