Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions Flashcards

Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    A set of equations linking macroscopic variables of gases to the motion of gas molecules.
  • Macroscopic Variables
    Large-scale, easily measurable properties of gases like pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Microscopic Variables
    Properties related to the motion, speeds, and energies of gas particles, difficult to measure directly.
  • Pressure
    A macroscopic variable representing the force exerted by gas molecules on container walls.
  • Volume
    A macroscopic variable indicating the space occupied by a gas.
  • Temperature
    A macroscopic variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas molecules.
  • Barometer
    An instrument used to measure atmospheric pressure.
  • Thermometer
    A device used to measure temperature.
  • Ideal Gases
    Hypothetical gases that perfectly follow the gas laws without interactions between molecules.
  • Speeds
    The rates at which gas particles move, related to their kinetic energy.
  • Energies
    The kinetic energy associated with the motion of gas particles.