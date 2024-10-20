Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions Flashcards
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions
- Kinetic Molecular TheoryA set of equations linking macroscopic variables of gases to the motion of gas molecules.
- Macroscopic VariablesLarge-scale, easily measurable properties of gases like pressure, volume, and temperature.
- Microscopic VariablesProperties related to the motion, speeds, and energies of gas particles, difficult to measure directly.
- PressureA macroscopic variable representing the force exerted by gas molecules on container walls.
- VolumeA macroscopic variable indicating the space occupied by a gas.
- TemperatureA macroscopic variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas molecules.
- BarometerAn instrument used to measure atmospheric pressure.
- ThermometerA device used to measure temperature.
- Ideal GasesHypothetical gases that perfectly follow the gas laws without interactions between molecules.
- SpeedsThe rates at which gas particles move, related to their kinetic energy.
- EnergiesThe kinetic energy associated with the motion of gas particles.