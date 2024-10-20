Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Kinetic Molecular Theory A set of equations linking macroscopic variables of gases to the motion of gas molecules.

Macroscopic Variables Large-scale, easily measurable properties of gases like pressure, volume, and temperature.

Microscopic Variables Properties related to the motion, speeds, and energies of gas particles, difficult to measure directly.

Pressure A macroscopic variable representing the force exerted by gas molecules on container walls.

Volume A macroscopic variable indicating the space occupied by a gas.

Temperature A macroscopic variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas molecules.

Barometer An instrument used to measure atmospheric pressure.

Thermometer A device used to measure temperature.

Ideal Gases Hypothetical gases that perfectly follow the gas laws without interactions between molecules.

Speeds The rates at which gas particles move, related to their kinetic energy.