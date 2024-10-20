Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule States that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving, ensuring charge conservation.

Series Circuit An electrical circuit with components arranged in a sequence so the same current flows through each component.

Junction A point in a circuit where a wire splits into multiple paths, affecting current distribution.

Node Another term for a junction, where multiple circuit paths converge or diverge.

Conservation of Charge A principle stating that electric charge can neither be created nor destroyed, only transferred.

Ohm's Law A fundamental equation relating voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.

Voltage The electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit, measured in volts.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.

Resistance A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit, measured in ohms.

Resistor A component used to resist the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.

Amperes The unit of electric current in the International System of Units.

Volts The unit of electric potential difference or electromotive force.

Ohms The unit of electrical resistance in the International System of Units.

Current Law Another name for Kirchhoff's Junction Rule, emphasizing current conservation.