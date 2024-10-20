Skip to main content
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions Flashcards

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions
  • Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
    States that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving, ensuring charge conservation.
  • Series Circuit
    An electrical circuit with components arranged in a sequence so the same current flows through each component.
  • Junction
    A point in a circuit where a wire splits into multiple paths, affecting current distribution.
  • Node
    Another term for a junction, where multiple circuit paths converge or diverge.
  • Conservation of Charge
    A principle stating that electric charge can neither be created nor destroyed, only transferred.
  • Ohm's Law
    A fundamental equation relating voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.
  • Voltage
    The electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit, measured in volts.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
  • Resistance
    A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit, measured in ohms.
  • Resistor
    A component used to resist the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.
  • Amperes
    The unit of electric current in the International System of Units.
  • Volts
    The unit of electric potential difference or electromotive force.
  • Ohms
    The unit of electrical resistance in the International System of Units.
  • Current Law
    Another name for Kirchhoff's Junction Rule, emphasizing current conservation.
  • Circuit Diagram
    A graphical representation of an electrical circuit, showing components and connections.