Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions Flashcards

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule definitions
- Kirchhoff's Junction RuleStates that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving, ensuring charge conservation.
- Series CircuitAn electrical circuit with components arranged in a sequence so the same current flows through each component.
- JunctionA point in a circuit where a wire splits into multiple paths, affecting current distribution.
- NodeAnother term for a junction, where multiple circuit paths converge or diverge.
- Conservation of ChargeA principle stating that electric charge can neither be created nor destroyed, only transferred.
- Ohm's LawA fundamental equation relating voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.
- VoltageThe electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit, measured in volts.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
- ResistanceA measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit, measured in ohms.
- ResistorA component used to resist the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.
- AmperesThe unit of electric current in the International System of Units.
- VoltsThe unit of electric potential difference or electromotive force.
- OhmsThe unit of electrical resistance in the International System of Units.
- Current LawAnother name for Kirchhoff's Junction Rule, emphasizing current conservation.
- Circuit DiagramA graphical representation of an electrical circuit, showing components and connections.