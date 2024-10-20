Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions Flashcards
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions
- Kirchhoff's Loop RuleStates that the sum of all voltages in a closed loop is zero, crucial for analyzing circuits with multiple voltage sources.
- Voltage LawAnother name for Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, emphasizing the addition of voltages in a loop.
- Loop EquationAn equation derived from Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, summing voltages around a circuit loop to zero.
- Ohm's LawA fundamental principle stating that voltage equals current times resistance (V=IR).
- Series CircuitA circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.
- Voltage SourceA component, like a battery, that provides electrical potential energy in a circuit.
- PolarityThe orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit element, crucial for voltage direction.
- Current DirectionThe path that electric charge flows through a circuit, influencing voltage addition or subtraction.
- ResistorA component that resists the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop proportional to current.
- Equivalent VoltageThe net voltage in a circuit after combining multiple voltage sources, considering their directions.
- BranchA part of a circuit with a single path for current flow, often compared for voltage consistency.
- MagnitudeThe absolute value of a quantity, such as voltage or current, without regard to direction.
- ClockwiseA direction of loop traversal in a circuit, affecting the sign of voltages in loop equations.
- CounterclockwiseThe opposite of clockwise, another possible direction for loop traversal in circuit analysis.
- Simplified CircuitA reduced version of a circuit achieved by combining elements like resistors or voltage sources.