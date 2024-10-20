Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions
  • Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
    States that the sum of all voltages in a closed loop is zero, crucial for analyzing circuits with multiple voltage sources.
  • Voltage Law
    Another name for Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, emphasizing the addition of voltages in a loop.
  • Loop Equation
    An equation derived from Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, summing voltages around a circuit loop to zero.
  • Ohm's Law
    A fundamental principle stating that voltage equals current times resistance (V=IR).
  • Series Circuit
    A circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.
  • Voltage Source
    A component, like a battery, that provides electrical potential energy in a circuit.
  • Polarity
    The orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit element, crucial for voltage direction.
  • Current Direction
    The path that electric charge flows through a circuit, influencing voltage addition or subtraction.
  • Resistor
    A component that resists the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop proportional to current.
  • Equivalent Voltage
    The net voltage in a circuit after combining multiple voltage sources, considering their directions.
  • Branch
    A part of a circuit with a single path for current flow, often compared for voltage consistency.
  • Magnitude
    The absolute value of a quantity, such as voltage or current, without regard to direction.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of loop traversal in a circuit, affecting the sign of voltages in loop equations.
  • Counterclockwise
    The opposite of clockwise, another possible direction for loop traversal in circuit analysis.
  • Simplified Circuit
    A reduced version of a circuit achieved by combining elements like resistors or voltage sources.