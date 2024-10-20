Kirchhoff's Loop Rule definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule States that the sum of all voltages in a closed loop is zero, crucial for analyzing circuits with multiple voltage sources.

Voltage Law Another name for Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, emphasizing the addition of voltages in a loop.

Loop Equation An equation derived from Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, summing voltages around a circuit loop to zero.

Ohm's Law A fundamental principle stating that voltage equals current times resistance (V=IR).

Series Circuit A circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.

Voltage Source A component, like a battery, that provides electrical potential energy in a circuit.

Polarity The orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit element, crucial for voltage direction.

Current Direction The path that electric charge flows through a circuit, influencing voltage addition or subtraction.

Resistor A component that resists the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop proportional to current.

Equivalent Voltage The net voltage in a circuit after combining multiple voltage sources, considering their directions.

Branch A part of a circuit with a single path for current flow, often compared for voltage consistency.

Magnitude The absolute value of a quantity, such as voltage or current, without regard to direction.

Clockwise A direction of loop traversal in a circuit, affecting the sign of voltages in loop equations.

Counterclockwise The opposite of clockwise, another possible direction for loop traversal in circuit analysis.