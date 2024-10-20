LC Circuits definitions Flashcards

- LC CircuitA circuit consisting of an inductor and a capacitor that oscillates charge and current in a cycle without external energy input.
- InductorA component in an LC circuit that resists changes in current and stores energy in a magnetic field.
- CapacitorA device in an LC circuit that stores electrical energy in an electric field and releases it as current.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation in charge and current in an LC circuit, similar to simple harmonic motion.
- Simple Harmonic MotionA type of periodic motion where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement, analogous to LC circuit behavior.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of oscillation in an LC circuit, calculated as the square root of 1/(LC).
- Phase AngleA constant in the sinusoidal function of an LC circuit that determines the starting point of oscillation.
- Sinusoidal FunctionsMathematical functions, such as sine and cosine, used to describe the charge and current in an LC circuit.
- Maximum CurrentThe peak current in an LC circuit, calculated as omega times the maximum charge.
- Energy ConservationThe principle that energy in an LC circuit is conserved, oscillating between electrical and magnetic forms.
- Electric FieldThe field between capacitor plates where electrical energy is stored in an LC circuit.
- Magnetic FieldThe field generated by current through an inductor, storing magnetic energy in an LC circuit.
- Radians ModeCalculator setting required for trigonometric calculations in LC circuit formulas.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a system, analogous to electrical energy in a charged capacitor.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy of motion, analogous to magnetic energy in an LC circuit with maximum current.