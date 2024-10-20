LC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

LC Circuit A circuit consisting of an inductor and a capacitor that oscillates charge and current in a cycle without external energy input.

Inductor A component in an LC circuit that resists changes in current and stores energy in a magnetic field.

Capacitor A device in an LC circuit that stores electrical energy in an electric field and releases it as current.

Oscillation The repetitive variation in charge and current in an LC circuit, similar to simple harmonic motion.

Simple Harmonic Motion A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement, analogous to LC circuit behavior.

Angular Frequency The rate of oscillation in an LC circuit, calculated as the square root of 1/(LC).

Phase Angle A constant in the sinusoidal function of an LC circuit that determines the starting point of oscillation.

Sinusoidal Functions Mathematical functions, such as sine and cosine, used to describe the charge and current in an LC circuit.

Maximum Current The peak current in an LC circuit, calculated as omega times the maximum charge.

Energy Conservation The principle that energy in an LC circuit is conserved, oscillating between electrical and magnetic forms.

Electric Field The field between capacitor plates where electrical energy is stored in an LC circuit.

Magnetic Field The field generated by current through an inductor, storing magnetic energy in an LC circuit.

Radians Mode Calculator setting required for trigonometric calculations in LC circuit formulas.

Potential Energy Energy stored in a system, analogous to electrical energy in a charged capacitor.