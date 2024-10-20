Skip to main content
LC Circuits definitions Flashcards

LC Circuits definitions
  • LC Circuit
    A circuit consisting of an inductor and a capacitor that oscillates charge and current in a cycle without external energy input.
  • Inductor
    A component in an LC circuit that resists changes in current and stores energy in a magnetic field.
  • Capacitor
    A device in an LC circuit that stores electrical energy in an electric field and releases it as current.
  • Oscillation
    The repetitive variation in charge and current in an LC circuit, similar to simple harmonic motion.
  • Simple Harmonic Motion
    A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement, analogous to LC circuit behavior.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of oscillation in an LC circuit, calculated as the square root of 1/(LC).
  • Phase Angle
    A constant in the sinusoidal function of an LC circuit that determines the starting point of oscillation.
  • Sinusoidal Functions
    Mathematical functions, such as sine and cosine, used to describe the charge and current in an LC circuit.
  • Maximum Current
    The peak current in an LC circuit, calculated as omega times the maximum charge.
  • Energy Conservation
    The principle that energy in an LC circuit is conserved, oscillating between electrical and magnetic forms.
  • Electric Field
    The field between capacitor plates where electrical energy is stored in an LC circuit.
  • Magnetic Field
    The field generated by current through an inductor, storing magnetic energy in an LC circuit.
  • Radians Mode
    Calculator setting required for trigonometric calculations in LC circuit formulas.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a system, analogous to electrical energy in a charged capacitor.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy of motion, analogous to magnetic energy in an LC circuit with maximum current.