Lenz's Law quiz #1 Flashcards

What does Lenz's Law state about the direction of the induced magnetic field in a conductor when the magnetic flux through it changes?
Lenz's Law states that the induced magnetic field in a conductor will always oppose the change in magnetic flux that caused it. This means the induced current creates a magnetic field that counteracts the increase or decrease in the original magnetic flux.
How does the right-hand rule help determine the direction of the induced current in a loop?
The right-hand rule involves pointing your thumb in the direction of the induced magnetic field and curling your fingers to show the direction of the induced current. This method visually connects the direction of the field to the current's path.
What variable is responsible for the change in magnetic flux when a bar magnet moves toward a stationary loop?
The changing variable is the magnetic field strength (B), which increases as the magnet approaches the loop. This increase in B causes the magnetic flux through the loop to rise.
When a loop is pulled out of a magnetic field, which variable in the magnetic flux equation changes?
The area (A) through which the magnetic field passes decreases as the loop exits the field. This reduction in area leads to a decrease in magnetic flux.
If the magnetic flux through a loop is decreasing, what direction will the induced magnetic field point relative to the original field?
The induced magnetic field will point in the same direction as the original field to oppose the decrease. This action attempts to restore the flux to its previous value.
What is the significance of the negative sign in Faraday's law equation regarding induced EMF?
The negative sign indicates that the induced EMF acts in a direction to oppose the change in magnetic flux. This is a direct mathematical representation of Lenz's Law.
How does the induced current behave when the magnetic field through a loop is increasing in strength?
The induced current creates a magnetic field that opposes the increase, pointing in the opposite direction to the strengthening field. This opposition reduces the net change in flux.
What pattern emerges regarding the direction of the induced magnetic field when the magnetic flux is either increasing or decreasing?
The induced magnetic field always acts to oppose an increasing flux and to reinforce a decreasing flux. This ensures the system resists changes in magnetic flux.
In the example of a bar magnet moving away from a loop, what happens to the induced current's direction?
The induced current flows in a direction that produces a magnetic field reinforcing the original, now weakening, field. This typically results in a clockwise current when viewed from above.
Why is it important to identify the direction of the magnetic field through the surface of a loop before applying Lenz's Law?
Knowing the field's direction is essential to determine how the flux is changing and thus how the induced current should respond. This step ensures correct application of the right-hand rule and Lenz's Law.