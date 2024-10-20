Lorentz Transformations definitions Flashcards

- Lorentz TransformationsMathematical equations in special relativity that relate space and time coordinates between different inertial frames.
- Inertial FramesReference frames where objects move at constant velocity unless acted upon by external forces.
- Time DilationPhenomenon where time is measured to run slower in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame.
- Length ContractionReduction in length measured along the direction of motion for objects moving at relativistic speeds.
- Lorentz FactorFactor (gamma) that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, increasing as velocity approaches light speed.
- Galilean TransformationsEquations used in classical mechanics to relate coordinates between inertial frames at low speeds.
- BoostRelative velocity between two inertial frames, typically aligned along a specific axis in transformations.
- Velocity TransformationsEquations in special relativity that adjust velocities between frames, ensuring they don't exceed light speed.
- Perpendicular VelocitiesVelocities in directions orthogonal to the boost, affected by time dilation but not length contraction.
- Proper FrameReference frame in which an object is at rest, used as a baseline for measuring time and length.
- Non-Proper FrameReference frame in which an object is moving, leading to observed effects like time dilation.
- Relativistic EffectsPhenomena such as time dilation and length contraction that occur at velocities close to light speed.
- Coordinate SystemsFrameworks for specifying positions and times in different reference frames, crucial for transformations.
- Speed of LightUltimate speed limit in the universe, denoted by c, fundamental to the theory of relativity.
- Reference FrameA perspective from which measurements of position, velocity, and time are made.