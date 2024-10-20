Lorentz Transformations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lorentz Transformations Mathematical equations in special relativity that relate space and time coordinates between different inertial frames.

Inertial Frames Reference frames where objects move at constant velocity unless acted upon by external forces.

Time Dilation Phenomenon where time is measured to run slower in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame.

Length Contraction Reduction in length measured along the direction of motion for objects moving at relativistic speeds.

Lorentz Factor Factor (gamma) that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, increasing as velocity approaches light speed.

Galilean Transformations Equations used in classical mechanics to relate coordinates between inertial frames at low speeds.

Boost Relative velocity between two inertial frames, typically aligned along a specific axis in transformations.

Velocity Transformations Equations in special relativity that adjust velocities between frames, ensuring they don't exceed light speed.

Perpendicular Velocities Velocities in directions orthogonal to the boost, affected by time dilation but not length contraction.

Proper Frame Reference frame in which an object is at rest, used as a baseline for measuring time and length.

Non-Proper Frame Reference frame in which an object is moving, leading to observed effects like time dilation.

Relativistic Effects Phenomena such as time dilation and length contraction that occur at velocities close to light speed.

Coordinate Systems Frameworks for specifying positions and times in different reference frames, crucial for transformations.

Speed of Light Ultimate speed limit in the universe, denoted by c, fundamental to the theory of relativity.