Lorentz Transformations definitions Flashcards

Lorentz Transformations definitions

Lorentz Transformations definitions
  • Lorentz Transformations
    Mathematical equations in special relativity that relate space and time coordinates between different inertial frames.
  • Inertial Frames
    Reference frames where objects move at constant velocity unless acted upon by external forces.
  • Time Dilation
    Phenomenon where time is measured to run slower in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame.
  • Length Contraction
    Reduction in length measured along the direction of motion for objects moving at relativistic speeds.
  • Lorentz Factor
    Factor (gamma) that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, increasing as velocity approaches light speed.
  • Galilean Transformations
    Equations used in classical mechanics to relate coordinates between inertial frames at low speeds.
  • Boost
    Relative velocity between two inertial frames, typically aligned along a specific axis in transformations.
  • Velocity Transformations
    Equations in special relativity that adjust velocities between frames, ensuring they don't exceed light speed.
  • Perpendicular Velocities
    Velocities in directions orthogonal to the boost, affected by time dilation but not length contraction.
  • Proper Frame
    Reference frame in which an object is at rest, used as a baseline for measuring time and length.
  • Non-Proper Frame
    Reference frame in which an object is moving, leading to observed effects like time dilation.
  • Relativistic Effects
    Phenomena such as time dilation and length contraction that occur at velocities close to light speed.
  • Coordinate Systems
    Frameworks for specifying positions and times in different reference frames, crucial for transformations.
  • Speed of Light
    Ultimate speed limit in the universe, denoted by c, fundamental to the theory of relativity.
  • Reference Frame
    A perspective from which measurements of position, velocity, and time are made.