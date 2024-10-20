LR Circuits definitions Flashcards
LR Circuits definitions
- InductorA component in a circuit that resists changes in current, creating a self-induced EMF proportional to the rate of current change.
- ResistorA component that opposes the flow of electric current, converting electrical energy into heat.
- BatteryA device that provides a constant voltage source, driving current through a circuit.
- SwitchA device that can open or close a circuit, altering the flow of current.
- Current GrowthThe phase in an LR circuit where current increases exponentially when the battery is connected.
- Current DecayThe phase in an LR circuit where current decreases exponentially when the battery is disconnected.
- Exponential EquationA mathematical expression describing the growth or decay of current in an LR circuit over time.
- Time ConstantA parameter, L/R, that determines the rate of current change in an LR circuit.
- Self-induced EMFThe electromotive force generated by an inductor opposing changes in current.
- Maximum CurrentThe highest current value in an LR circuit, determined by the battery voltage divided by resistance.
- SchematicA diagram representing the elements and connections in a circuit.
- LoopA closed path in a circuit through which current flows.
- Delta IThe change in current over time, influencing the self-induced EMF in an inductor.
- AsymptoticDescribes how current approaches zero or a maximum value over time in an LR circuit.
- InductanceA property of an inductor, denoted by L, that quantifies its ability to resist changes in current.