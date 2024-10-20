LR Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inductor A component in a circuit that resists changes in current, creating a self-induced EMF proportional to the rate of current change.

Resistor A component that opposes the flow of electric current, converting electrical energy into heat.

Battery A device that provides a constant voltage source, driving current through a circuit.

Switch A device that can open or close a circuit, altering the flow of current.

Current Growth The phase in an LR circuit where current increases exponentially when the battery is connected.

Current Decay The phase in an LR circuit where current decreases exponentially when the battery is disconnected.

Exponential Equation A mathematical expression describing the growth or decay of current in an LR circuit over time.

Time Constant A parameter, L/R, that determines the rate of current change in an LR circuit.

Self-induced EMF The electromotive force generated by an inductor opposing changes in current.

Maximum Current The highest current value in an LR circuit, determined by the battery voltage divided by resistance.

Schematic A diagram representing the elements and connections in a circuit.

Loop A closed path in a circuit through which current flows.

Delta I The change in current over time, influencing the self-induced EMF in an inductor.

Asymptotic Describes how current approaches zero or a maximum value over time in an LR circuit.