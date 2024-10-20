Skip to main content
LR Circuits definitions Flashcards

LR Circuits definitions
  • Inductor
    A component in a circuit that resists changes in current, creating a self-induced EMF proportional to the rate of current change.
  • Resistor
    A component that opposes the flow of electric current, converting electrical energy into heat.
  • Battery
    A device that provides a constant voltage source, driving current through a circuit.
  • Switch
    A device that can open or close a circuit, altering the flow of current.
  • Current Growth
    The phase in an LR circuit where current increases exponentially when the battery is connected.
  • Current Decay
    The phase in an LR circuit where current decreases exponentially when the battery is disconnected.
  • Exponential Equation
    A mathematical expression describing the growth or decay of current in an LR circuit over time.
  • Time Constant
    A parameter, L/R, that determines the rate of current change in an LR circuit.
  • Self-induced EMF
    The electromotive force generated by an inductor opposing changes in current.
  • Maximum Current
    The highest current value in an LR circuit, determined by the battery voltage divided by resistance.
  • Schematic
    A diagram representing the elements and connections in a circuit.
  • Loop
    A closed path in a circuit through which current flows.
  • Delta I
    The change in current over time, influencing the self-induced EMF in an inductor.
  • Asymptotic
    Describes how current approaches zero or a maximum value over time in an LR circuit.
  • Inductance
    A property of an inductor, denoted by L, that quantifies its ability to resist changes in current.