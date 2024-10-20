Skip to main content
Microscopic View of Current definitions Flashcards

Microscopic View of Current definitions
  • Drift velocity
    The speed of electrons in a conductor, influenced by collisions and the electric field.
  • Electric field
    A force field around charged particles, affecting electron movement in conductors.
  • Mean free time
    The average time between electron collisions in a conductor.
  • Electron charge
    The fundamental charge carried by an electron, affecting current flow.
  • Electron mass
    The mass of an electron, a factor in calculating drift velocity and current.
  • Free electron density
    The number of free electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.
  • Current density
    The amount of electric current flowing per unit area in a conductor.
  • Resistivity
    A material's inherent resistance to the flow of electric current.
  • Conductivity
    A material's ability to conduct electric current, inverse of resistivity.
  • Cross-sectional area
    The area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting current calculation.
  • Total electron density
    The total number of electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.
  • Potential difference
    The voltage across a conductor, creating an electric field.
  • Collision
    An interaction between electrons and atoms, affecting drift velocity.
  • Ohmmeters
    A unit of measurement for resistivity and conductivity.
  • Copper
    A common conductor with specific conductivity and electron density properties.