Microscopic View of Current definitions Flashcards

Microscopic View of Current definitions
Microscopic View of Current definitions
- Drift velocityThe speed of electrons in a conductor, influenced by collisions and the electric field.
- Electric fieldA force field around charged particles, affecting electron movement in conductors.
- Mean free timeThe average time between electron collisions in a conductor.
- Electron chargeThe fundamental charge carried by an electron, affecting current flow.
- Electron massThe mass of an electron, a factor in calculating drift velocity and current.
- Free electron densityThe number of free electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.
- Current densityThe amount of electric current flowing per unit area in a conductor.
- ResistivityA material's inherent resistance to the flow of electric current.
- ConductivityA material's ability to conduct electric current, inverse of resistivity.
- Cross-sectional areaThe area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting current calculation.
- Total electron densityThe total number of electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.
- Potential differenceThe voltage across a conductor, creating an electric field.
- CollisionAn interaction between electrons and atoms, affecting drift velocity.
- OhmmetersA unit of measurement for resistivity and conductivity.
- CopperA common conductor with specific conductivity and electron density properties.