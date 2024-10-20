Microscopic View of Current definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Drift velocity The speed of electrons in a conductor, influenced by collisions and the electric field.

Electric field A force field around charged particles, affecting electron movement in conductors.

Mean free time The average time between electron collisions in a conductor.

Electron charge The fundamental charge carried by an electron, affecting current flow.

Electron mass The mass of an electron, a factor in calculating drift velocity and current.

Free electron density The number of free electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.

Current density The amount of electric current flowing per unit area in a conductor.

Resistivity A material's inherent resistance to the flow of electric current.

Conductivity A material's ability to conduct electric current, inverse of resistivity.

Cross-sectional area The area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting current calculation.

Total electron density The total number of electrons per cubic meter in a conductor.

Potential difference The voltage across a conductor, creating an electric field.

Collision An interaction between electrons and atoms, affecting drift velocity.

Ohmmeters A unit of measurement for resistivity and conductivity.