Which type of material best carries electric current according to the microscopic view of current? A conductor best carries electric current because it has a high density of free electrons that are able to move through the material, allowing for efficient current flow.

What is the physical meaning of the mean free time (tau) for electrons in a conductor? The mean free time is the average time an electron travels between collisions with atoms in the conductor. It determines how frequently electrons are scattered as they move under the influence of an electric field.

How does the drift velocity of electrons in a conductor compare to their speed in a vacuum? The drift velocity in a conductor is much slower than in a vacuum because electrons frequently collide with atoms. These collisions impede their motion and reduce their average speed.

How is the free electron density in a conductor determined from the total electron density? The free electron density is found by multiplying the total electron density by the fraction of electrons that are free to move. For example, if 1% of electrons are free, the free electron density is 1% of the total.

What is the relationship between resistivity and conductivity in a material? Resistivity and conductivity are inverses of each other. High resistivity means low conductivity and vice versa.

Which physical constants are needed to calculate the drift velocity of electrons in a conductor? To calculate drift velocity, you need the electron charge, the electric field, the electron mass, and the mean free time. These values are combined in the drift velocity formula.