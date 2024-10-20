Skip to main content
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids definitions
  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by electric currents, represented by field lines that show the direction and strength of the field.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of the magnetic field relative to the current direction in a wire or loop.
  • Loop
    A circular arrangement of wire that carries current, producing a magnetic field at its center.
  • Solenoid
    A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field similar to a bar magnet when carrying current.
  • Permeability of Free Space
    A constant, denoted as \( abla_0\), representing the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate a vacuum.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a loop, crucial for calculating the magnetic field's magnitude.
  • Counterclockwise Current
    A current direction in a loop that results in a magnetic field pointing out of the page at the center.
  • Clockwise Current
    A current direction in a loop that results in a magnetic field pointing into the page at the center.
  • Magnetic Field Strength
    The intensity of the magnetic field, influenced by current, number of loops, and loop radius.
  • Number of Loops
    The count of wire turns in a coil, directly proportional to the magnetic field strength produced.
  • Length of Loop
    The total length of wire in a solenoid, affecting the magnetic field calculation for long loops.
  • Circumference
    The total length of wire needed to form one complete loop, calculated as \(2\pi R\).
  • Density of Loops
    The number of loops per meter in a solenoid, affecting the magnetic field's strength and distribution.
  • Bar Magnet
    An object with a magnetic field similar to that produced by a solenoid, with distinct north and south poles.
  • Total Length of Wire
    The cumulative length of wire in multiple loops, calculated as \(2\pi R N\).