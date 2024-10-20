Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Field A field produced by electric currents, represented by field lines that show the direction and strength of the field.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of the magnetic field relative to the current direction in a wire or loop.

Loop A circular arrangement of wire that carries current, producing a magnetic field at its center.

Solenoid A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field similar to a bar magnet when carrying current.

Permeability of Free Space A constant, denoted as \( abla_0\), representing the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate a vacuum.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a loop, crucial for calculating the magnetic field's magnitude.

Counterclockwise Current A current direction in a loop that results in a magnetic field pointing out of the page at the center.

Clockwise Current A current direction in a loop that results in a magnetic field pointing into the page at the center.

Magnetic Field Strength The intensity of the magnetic field, influenced by current, number of loops, and loop radius.

Number of Loops The count of wire turns in a coil, directly proportional to the magnetic field strength produced.

Length of Loop The total length of wire in a solenoid, affecting the magnetic field calculation for long loops.

Circumference The total length of wire needed to form one complete loop, calculated as \(2\pi R\).

Density of Loops The number of loops per meter in a solenoid, affecting the magnetic field's strength and distribution.

Bar Magnet An object with a magnetic field similar to that produced by a solenoid, with distinct north and south poles.