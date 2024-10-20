Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges definitions Flashcards
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges definitions
- Magnetic FieldA region around a moving charge where magnetic forces can be detected.
- Lorentz ForceThe force experienced by a charge moving through a magnetic field, calculated as QVBsin(θ).
- Permeability of Free SpaceA constant denoted as μ₀, used in calculating magnetic fields produced by moving charges.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of a magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
- Velocity VectorA vector representing the speed and direction of a moving charge.
- Position VectorA vector from the charge to the point where the magnetic field is measured.
- Sine of ThetaA trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic field, representing the angle between vectors.
- TeslaThe unit of measurement for magnetic field strength.
- ChargeA property of matter that causes it to experience a force in a magnetic field.
- DistanceThe separation between the charge and the point where the magnetic field is measured.
- MagnitudeThe size or strength of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
- DirectionThe orientation of the magnetic field lines produced by a moving charge.
- EquationA mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to describe velocity and position.
- AngleThe measure of rotation between the velocity vector and the position vector.