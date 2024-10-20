Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Field A region around a moving charge where magnetic forces can be detected.

Lorentz Force The force experienced by a charge moving through a magnetic field, calculated as QVBsin(θ).

Permeability of Free Space A constant denoted as μ₀, used in calculating magnetic fields produced by moving charges.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of a magnetic field produced by a moving charge.

Velocity Vector A vector representing the speed and direction of a moving charge.

Position Vector A vector from the charge to the point where the magnetic field is measured.

Sine of Theta A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic field, representing the angle between vectors.

Tesla The unit of measurement for magnetic field strength.

Charge A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in a magnetic field.

Distance The separation between the charge and the point where the magnetic field is measured.

Magnitude The size or strength of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.

Direction The orientation of the magnetic field lines produced by a moving charge.

Equation A mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to describe velocity and position.