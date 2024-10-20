Skip to main content
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges definitions Flashcards

  • Magnetic Field
    A region around a moving charge where magnetic forces can be detected.
  • Lorentz Force
    The force experienced by a charge moving through a magnetic field, calculated as QVBsin(θ).
  • Permeability of Free Space
    A constant denoted as μ₀, used in calculating magnetic fields produced by moving charges.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of a magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
  • Velocity Vector
    A vector representing the speed and direction of a moving charge.
  • Position Vector
    A vector from the charge to the point where the magnetic field is measured.
  • Sine of Theta
    A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic field, representing the angle between vectors.
  • Tesla
    The unit of measurement for magnetic field strength.
  • Charge
    A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in a magnetic field.
  • Distance
    The separation between the charge and the point where the magnetic field is measured.
  • Magnitude
    The size or strength of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
  • Direction
    The orientation of the magnetic field lines produced by a moving charge.
  • Equation
    A mathematical expression used to calculate the magnetic field produced by a moving charge.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to describe velocity and position.
  • Angle
    The measure of rotation between the velocity vector and the position vector.