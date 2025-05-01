Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges quiz #1 Flashcards
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges quiz #1
What is the direction of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge at a point above the charge?
The direction of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge at a point above the charge can be determined using the right-hand rule: point your thumb in the direction of the charge's velocity, and your fingers curl in the direction of the magnetic field lines. For a point directly above, the field is out of the page.
What produces a magnetic field?
A magnetic field is produced by moving electric charges.
What does every magnet possess?
Every magnet possesses two poles: a north pole and a south pole.
What is the general formula for the magnetic dipole moment of a current-carrying ring?
The magnetic dipole moment (μ) of a current-carrying ring is given by μ = I·A, where I is the current and A is the area of the ring.
What important role does the magnetic field play for our planet?
Earth's magnetic field protects the planet from charged particles from space and helps in navigation.
Which pole of a compass needle points to the south pole of a magnet?
The north pole of a compass needle points to the south pole of a magnet.
What are the two poles of a magnet called?
The two poles of a magnet are called the north pole and the south pole.
What happens when you split a magnet in half?
When you split a magnet in half, each piece becomes a new magnet with both a north and a south pole.
Which pole of a compass magnet is attracted to Earth's magnetic north pole?
The south pole of a compass magnet is attracted to Earth's magnetic north pole, because Earth's magnetic north pole is actually a magnetic south pole.
Which direction will the north magnetic side of a compass point to on Earth?
The north magnetic side of a compass points toward Earth's geographic north, which is actually Earth's magnetic south pole.
What effect does a coil of wire with an electric current passing through it have on a magnet?
A coil of wire with an electric current produces a magnetic field that can attract or repel a magnet.
Which of Earth's poles does the north side of a magnet point to?
The north side of a magnet points toward Earth's geographic north, which is actually Earth's magnetic south pole.
Current-carrying wires produce which kind of fields?
Current-carrying wires produce magnetic fields.
What is the direction of the magnetic field produced by one current-carrying wire at the location of another parallel wire?
The direction of the magnetic field produced by a current-carrying wire at the location of another parallel wire can be determined using the right-hand rule: point your thumb in the direction of the current, and your fingers curl in the direction of the magnetic field around the wire.
What determines the strength of a magnetic field produced by a moving charge?
The strength of the magnetic field produced by a moving charge depends on the charge (Q), its velocity (V), the angle (θ) between the velocity and the position vector, and the distance (r) from the charge, as given by B = (μ₀QVsin(θ))/(4πr²).
Which direction does the magnetized needle on a compass always point?
The magnetized needle on a compass always points toward Earth's geographic north, which is actually Earth's magnetic south pole.
The amount of current determines the ______ of the magnetic field when current flows through a conductor.
The amount of current determines the strength of the magnetic field when current flows through a conductor.
How do you calculate the magnetic field strength at a point near a moving charge?
The magnetic field strength at a point near a moving charge is calculated using B = (μ₀QVsin(θ))/(4πr²), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, Q is the charge, V is the velocity, θ is the angle between velocity and position vector, and r is the distance from the charge.
How are magnetic field line models helpful?
Magnetic field line models help visualize the direction and strength of magnetic fields produced by moving charges or magnets.
How are electromagnets similar to other magnets?
Electromagnets are similar to other magnets because they produce magnetic fields and have north and south poles.
What are the invisible lines revealed by iron filings surrounding a magnet called?
The invisible lines revealed by iron filings surrounding a magnet are called magnetic field lines.
What factors determine the strength of an electromagnet's magnetic field?
The strength of an electromagnet's magnetic field is determined by the amount of current, the number of coils, and the properties of the core material.
What is the most likely outcome when a magnetically soft material is placed in a strong magnetic field?
When a magnetically soft material is placed in a strong magnetic field, it becomes magnetized temporarily and loses its magnetism when the field is removed.
What determines the strength of the magnetic field when current flows through a conductor?
The strength of the magnetic field when current flows through a conductor is determined by the amount of current, the geometry of the conductor, and the distance from the conductor.
What is the nature of the magnetic field produced by a loop of wire carrying a current?
A loop of wire carrying a current produces a magnetic field with a direction and strength determined by the current and the geometry of the loop, forming a magnetic dipole.