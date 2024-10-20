Skip to main content
Magnetic Flux definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Flux definitions
  • Magnetic Flux
    The measure of magnetic field lines passing through a surface, calculated as B × A × cos(θ).
  • Magnetic Field
    A field represented by B, indicating the strength and direction of magnetic forces.
  • Area
    The size of the surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, often measured in square meters.
  • Normal
    A vector perpendicular to a surface, used to determine the angle in flux calculations.
  • Angle
    The angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the surface, crucial for flux calculation.
  • Webers
    The unit of magnetic flux, equivalent to Tesla times meter squared (T·m²).
  • Tesla
    The unit of magnetic field strength, used in calculating magnetic flux.
  • Electric Flux
    A similar concept to magnetic flux, involving electric field lines through a surface.
  • Gauss's Law
    A principle relating electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed.
  • Surface
    The boundary through which magnetic field lines pass, affecting the flux calculation.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of the magnetic field perpendicular to the surface.
  • Square
    A shape often used in flux problems, with area calculated as side length squared.