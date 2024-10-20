Magnetic Flux definitions Flashcards
Back
Magnetic Flux definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Magnetic FluxThe measure of magnetic field lines passing through a surface, calculated as B × A × cos(θ).
- Magnetic FieldA field represented by B, indicating the strength and direction of magnetic forces.
- AreaThe size of the surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, often measured in square meters.
- NormalA vector perpendicular to a surface, used to determine the angle in flux calculations.
- AngleThe angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the surface, crucial for flux calculation.
- WebersThe unit of magnetic flux, equivalent to Tesla times meter squared (T·m²).
- TeslaThe unit of magnetic field strength, used in calculating magnetic flux.
- Electric FluxA similar concept to magnetic flux, involving electric field lines through a surface.
- Gauss's LawA principle relating electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed.
- SurfaceThe boundary through which magnetic field lines pass, affecting the flux calculation.
- CosineA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of the magnetic field perpendicular to the surface.
- SquareA shape often used in flux problems, with area calculated as side length squared.