Magnetic Flux definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Flux The measure of magnetic field lines passing through a surface, calculated as B × A × cos(θ).

Magnetic Field A field represented by B, indicating the strength and direction of magnetic forces.

Area The size of the surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, often measured in square meters.

Normal A vector perpendicular to a surface, used to determine the angle in flux calculations.

Angle The angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the surface, crucial for flux calculation.

Webers The unit of magnetic flux, equivalent to Tesla times meter squared (T·m²).

Tesla The unit of magnetic field strength, used in calculating magnetic flux.

Electric Flux A similar concept to magnetic flux, involving electric field lines through a surface.

Gauss's Law A principle relating electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed.

Surface The boundary through which magnetic field lines pass, affecting the flux calculation.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of the magnetic field perpendicular to the surface.