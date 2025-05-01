Magnetic Flux quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the magnetic flux through a loop when the loop is perpendicular to the magnetic field inside a solenoid?

When the loop is perpendicular to the magnetic field, the angle θ between the field and the normal to the surface is 0 degrees. The magnetic flux is given by Φ_B = B × A × cos(θ). Since cos(0°) = 1, the flux is Φ_B = B × A.