Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions

Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions
  • Magnetic Field
    A region around a current-carrying wire where magnetic forces can be detected.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic field lines around a current-carrying wire.
  • Mutual Force
    The force experienced by two parallel currents due to each other's magnetic fields.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
  • Distance
    The separation between two parallel wires, affecting the magnetic force between them.
  • Force per Unit Length
    The force experienced by a wire per meter of its length in a magnetic field.
  • Newton's Third Law
    For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, applicable to forces between wires.
  • Repulsion
    The force that pushes two wires apart when currents flow in opposite directions.
  • Attraction
    The force that pulls two wires together when currents flow in the same direction.
  • Mu Naught
    The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
  • Sine Theta
    A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic force on a wire.
  • Length
    The measurement of a wire's extent, affecting the magnetic force it experiences.
  • Magnetic Force
    The force exerted on a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.
  • Pi
    A mathematical constant used in the formula for magnetic fields around wires.
  • Action-Reaction
    The principle that forces between two wires are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.