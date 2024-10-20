Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Field A region around a current-carrying wire where magnetic forces can be detected.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic field lines around a current-carrying wire.

Mutual Force The force experienced by two parallel currents due to each other's magnetic fields.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.

Distance The separation between two parallel wires, affecting the magnetic force between them.

Force per Unit Length The force experienced by a wire per meter of its length in a magnetic field.

Newton's Third Law For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, applicable to forces between wires.

Repulsion The force that pushes two wires apart when currents flow in opposite directions.

Attraction The force that pulls two wires together when currents flow in the same direction.

Mu Naught The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.

Sine Theta A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic force on a wire.

Length The measurement of a wire's extent, affecting the magnetic force it experiences.

Magnetic Force The force exerted on a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.

Pi A mathematical constant used in the formula for magnetic fields around wires.