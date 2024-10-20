Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions Flashcards
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents definitions
- Magnetic FieldA region around a current-carrying wire where magnetic forces can be detected.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of magnetic field lines around a current-carrying wire.
- Mutual ForceThe force experienced by two parallel currents due to each other's magnetic fields.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
- DistanceThe separation between two parallel wires, affecting the magnetic force between them.
- Force per Unit LengthThe force experienced by a wire per meter of its length in a magnetic field.
- Newton's Third LawFor every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, applicable to forces between wires.
- RepulsionThe force that pushes two wires apart when currents flow in opposite directions.
- AttractionThe force that pulls two wires together when currents flow in the same direction.
- Mu NaughtThe permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
- Sine ThetaA trigonometric function used in calculating the magnetic force on a wire.
- LengthThe measurement of a wire's extent, affecting the magnetic force it experiences.
- Magnetic ForceThe force exerted on a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.
- PiA mathematical constant used in the formula for magnetic fields around wires.
- Action-ReactionThe principle that forces between two wires are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.