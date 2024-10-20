Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Force The force exerted between two moving charges due to their motion, described by a specific equation involving charge and velocity.

Parallel Currents Currents flowing in the same direction in separate wires, which exert mutual attractive forces on each other.

Mu_0 The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic forces between currents or charges.

Attractive Force A force that causes two objects to pull towards each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.

Repulsive Force A force that causes two objects to push away from each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.

Electric Force The force between two charges due to their electric fields, typically stronger than magnetic force in similar conditions.

Right Hand Rule A method used to determine the direction of magnetic forces or fields in relation to current or charge movement.

Coulombs The unit of electric charge, used to quantify the amount of charge in particles like electrons and protons.

Velocity The speed and direction of a moving charge, a factor in determining the magnetic force between charges.

Distance The separation between two charges, affecting the magnitude of the magnetic and electric forces between them.

Equation A mathematical representation used to calculate forces, such as the magnetic force between moving charges.

Proton A positively charged particle found in atomic nuclei, which can exert magnetic forces when moving.

Electron A negatively charged particle that orbits atomic nuclei, capable of exerting magnetic forces when in motion.

Micrometers A unit of length equal to one millionth of a meter, used to measure small distances like those between charges.