Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions
Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions
- Magnetic ForceThe force exerted between two moving charges due to their motion, described by a specific equation involving charge and velocity.
- Parallel CurrentsCurrents flowing in the same direction in separate wires, which exert mutual attractive forces on each other.
- Mu_0The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic forces between currents or charges.
- Attractive ForceA force that causes two objects to pull towards each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.
- Repulsive ForceA force that causes two objects to push away from each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.
- Electric ForceThe force between two charges due to their electric fields, typically stronger than magnetic force in similar conditions.
- Right Hand RuleA method used to determine the direction of magnetic forces or fields in relation to current or charge movement.
- CoulombsThe unit of electric charge, used to quantify the amount of charge in particles like electrons and protons.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of a moving charge, a factor in determining the magnetic force between charges.
- DistanceThe separation between two charges, affecting the magnitude of the magnetic and electric forces between them.
- EquationA mathematical representation used to calculate forces, such as the magnetic force between moving charges.
- ProtonA positively charged particle found in atomic nuclei, which can exert magnetic forces when moving.
- ElectronA negatively charged particle that orbits atomic nuclei, capable of exerting magnetic forces when in motion.
- MicrometersA unit of length equal to one millionth of a meter, used to measure small distances like those between charges.
- ConstantA fixed value used in equations, such as mu_0 or k, to calculate forces between charges or currents.