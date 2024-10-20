Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions Flashcards

Back
Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges definitions
1/15
  • Magnetic Force
    The force exerted between two moving charges due to their motion, described by a specific equation involving charge and velocity.
  • Parallel Currents
    Currents flowing in the same direction in separate wires, which exert mutual attractive forces on each other.
  • Mu_0
    The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic forces between currents or charges.
  • Attractive Force
    A force that causes two objects to pull towards each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.
  • Repulsive Force
    A force that causes two objects to push away from each other, occurring under specific conditions for charges and currents.
  • Electric Force
    The force between two charges due to their electric fields, typically stronger than magnetic force in similar conditions.
  • Right Hand Rule
    A method used to determine the direction of magnetic forces or fields in relation to current or charge movement.
  • Coulombs
    The unit of electric charge, used to quantify the amount of charge in particles like electrons and protons.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a moving charge, a factor in determining the magnetic force between charges.
  • Distance
    The separation between two charges, affecting the magnitude of the magnetic and electric forces between them.
  • Equation
    A mathematical representation used to calculate forces, such as the magnetic force between moving charges.
  • Proton
    A positively charged particle found in atomic nuclei, which can exert magnetic forces when moving.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged particle that orbits atomic nuclei, capable of exerting magnetic forces when in motion.
  • Micrometers
    A unit of length equal to one millionth of a meter, used to measure small distances like those between charges.
  • Constant
    A fixed value used in equations, such as mu_0 or k, to calculate forces between charges or currents.