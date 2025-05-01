Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges quiz #1 Flashcards
Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges quiz #1
What happens when you cut a magnet in half?
When you cut a magnet in half, each half becomes a new magnet with its own north and south poles; you do not get isolated north or south poles.
What occurs when two magnets are held a short distance apart?
When two magnets are held a short distance apart, they exert magnetic forces on each other, which can be either attractive or repulsive depending on the orientation of their poles.
What happens if you hold the north poles of two different magnets close to each other?
If you hold the north poles of two different magnets close to each other, they will repel each other.
Which of the following elements is not ferromagnetic?
Elements that are not ferromagnetic do not exhibit strong, permanent magnetism; examples include copper, aluminum, and most non-metals.
What causes the magnetic needle in a compass to point north?
The magnetic needle in a compass points north because it aligns with Earth's magnetic field, with the needle's north pole attracted toward Earth's magnetic south pole, which is geographically near the North Pole.
Which poles repel each other on a magnet?
Like poles (north-north or south-south) on magnets repel each other.
What happens to the magnetic force as the distance between two magnetic poles decreases?
As the distance between two magnetic poles decreases, the magnetic force between them increases.
What determines which magnet will produce the strongest force of attraction when placed beneath another magnet?
The strength of the force of attraction between two magnets depends on the strength of their magnetic poles and the distance between them; the strongest force occurs with the strongest poles and the smallest separation.
What type of object is most likely to be magnetic?
Objects made of ferromagnetic materials, such as iron, nickel, or cobalt, are most likely to be magnetic.
If two magnets are attracted to each other, what can be said about the sides of the poles being held together?
If two magnets are attracted to each other, opposite poles (north and south) are being held together.