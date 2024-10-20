Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Current Flow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.

Magnetic Field A region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.

Magnetic Force The force experienced by a moving charge or current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.

Right-Hand Rule A mnemonic for determining the direction of the magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.

Angle Theta The angle between the direction of the current and the magnetic field.

Tesla The SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.

Mu Naught The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.

Wire A conductor through which electric current flows, often experiencing magnetic forces in a field.

Length of Wire The distance over which current flows in a wire, affecting the magnetic force experienced.

Force A vector quantity that represents the interaction that changes the motion of an object.

Magnetic Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.

North to South The conventional direction of magnetic field lines outside a magnet.

Field Strength The intensity of a magnetic field at a given point, often measured in Tesla.

Sign Convention A set of rules defining the positive and negative directions for physical quantities.