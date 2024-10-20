Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire definitions Flashcards
Back
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- CurrentFlow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
- Magnetic FieldA region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.
- Magnetic ForceThe force experienced by a moving charge or current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.
- Right-Hand RuleA mnemonic for determining the direction of the magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.
- Angle ThetaThe angle between the direction of the current and the magnetic field.
- TeslaThe SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.
- Mu NaughtThe permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
- WireA conductor through which electric current flows, often experiencing magnetic forces in a field.
- Length of WireThe distance over which current flows in a wire, affecting the magnetic force experienced.
- ForceA vector quantity that represents the interaction that changes the motion of an object.
- Magnetic Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
- North to SouthThe conventional direction of magnetic field lines outside a magnet.
- Field StrengthThe intensity of a magnetic field at a given point, often measured in Tesla.
- Sign ConventionA set of rules defining the positive and negative directions for physical quantities.
- BatteryA device that provides the electrical energy needed to create a current in a wire.