Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire definitions Flashcards

  • Current
    Flow of electric charge through a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
  • Magnetic Field
    A region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.
  • Magnetic Force
    The force experienced by a moving charge or current-carrying wire in a magnetic field.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A mnemonic for determining the direction of the magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.
  • Angle Theta
    The angle between the direction of the current and the magnetic field.
  • Tesla
    The SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.
  • Mu Naught
    The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
  • Wire
    A conductor through which electric current flows, often experiencing magnetic forces in a field.
  • Length of Wire
    The distance over which current flows in a wire, affecting the magnetic force experienced.
  • Force
    A vector quantity that represents the interaction that changes the motion of an object.
  • Magnetic Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
  • North to South
    The conventional direction of magnetic field lines outside a magnet.
  • Field Strength
    The intensity of a magnetic field at a given point, often measured in Tesla.
  • Sign Convention
    A set of rules defining the positive and negative directions for physical quantities.
  • Battery
    A device that provides the electrical energy needed to create a current in a wire.