Magnets and Magnetic Fields definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetism A physical phenomenon produced by the motion of electric charge, resulting in attractive and repulsive forces between objects.

Magnetic Poles The two ends of a magnet where the magnetic force is strongest, labeled as North and South.

Magnetic Field A region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.

Magnetic Dipole A magnetic entity with a north and a south pole, similar to a bar magnet.

Magnetic Monopole A hypothetical particle with only one magnetic pole, either north or south, which does not exist in nature.

Field Lines Imaginary lines used to represent the direction and strength of a magnetic field, flowing from north to south outside a magnet.

Electric Monopole A single electric charge, either positive or negative, which can exist independently.

Compass A navigational instrument with a magnetized needle that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.

Geographic North The point on Earth's surface where the planet's axis of rotation meets its surface in the Northern Hemisphere.

Magnetic North The direction that a compass needle points, corresponding to Earth's magnetic south pole.

Attractive Force A force that draws two objects with opposite magnetic poles towards each other.

Repulsive Force A force that pushes two objects with like magnetic poles away from each other.

Earth's Magnetic Field The magnetic field that extends from Earth's interior out into space, where it interacts with solar wind.

Magnetic Needle A small magnet used in compasses that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.