Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Magnets and Magnetic Fields definitions Flashcards

Back
Magnets and Magnetic Fields definitions
1/15
  • Magnetism
    A physical phenomenon produced by the motion of electric charge, resulting in attractive and repulsive forces between objects.
  • Magnetic Poles
    The two ends of a magnet where the magnetic force is strongest, labeled as North and South.
  • Magnetic Field
    A region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.
  • Magnetic Dipole
    A magnetic entity with a north and a south pole, similar to a bar magnet.
  • Magnetic Monopole
    A hypothetical particle with only one magnetic pole, either north or south, which does not exist in nature.
  • Field Lines
    Imaginary lines used to represent the direction and strength of a magnetic field, flowing from north to south outside a magnet.
  • Electric Monopole
    A single electric charge, either positive or negative, which can exist independently.
  • Compass
    A navigational instrument with a magnetized needle that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.
  • Geographic North
    The point on Earth's surface where the planet's axis of rotation meets its surface in the Northern Hemisphere.
  • Magnetic North
    The direction that a compass needle points, corresponding to Earth's magnetic south pole.
  • Attractive Force
    A force that draws two objects with opposite magnetic poles towards each other.
  • Repulsive Force
    A force that pushes two objects with like magnetic poles away from each other.
  • Earth's Magnetic Field
    The magnetic field that extends from Earth's interior out into space, where it interacts with solar wind.
  • Magnetic Needle
    A small magnet used in compasses that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.
  • South Seeking
    A term used to describe the north pole of a magnet, which is attracted to the Earth's magnetic south pole.