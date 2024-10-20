Magnets and Magnetic Fields definitions Flashcards
Back
Magnets and Magnetic Fields definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- MagnetismA physical phenomenon produced by the motion of electric charge, resulting in attractive and repulsive forces between objects.
- Magnetic PolesThe two ends of a magnet where the magnetic force is strongest, labeled as North and South.
- Magnetic FieldA region around a magnetic material or a moving electric charge within which the force of magnetism acts.
- Magnetic DipoleA magnetic entity with a north and a south pole, similar to a bar magnet.
- Magnetic MonopoleA hypothetical particle with only one magnetic pole, either north or south, which does not exist in nature.
- Field LinesImaginary lines used to represent the direction and strength of a magnetic field, flowing from north to south outside a magnet.
- Electric MonopoleA single electric charge, either positive or negative, which can exist independently.
- CompassA navigational instrument with a magnetized needle that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.
- Geographic NorthThe point on Earth's surface where the planet's axis of rotation meets its surface in the Northern Hemisphere.
- Magnetic NorthThe direction that a compass needle points, corresponding to Earth's magnetic south pole.
- Attractive ForceA force that draws two objects with opposite magnetic poles towards each other.
- Repulsive ForceA force that pushes two objects with like magnetic poles away from each other.
- Earth's Magnetic FieldThe magnetic field that extends from Earth's interior out into space, where it interacts with solar wind.
- Magnetic NeedleA small magnet used in compasses that aligns itself with Earth's magnetic field.
- South SeekingA term used to describe the north pole of a magnet, which is attracted to the Earth's magnetic south pole.