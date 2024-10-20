Mass Distribution with Calculus definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between two masses, calculated using Newton's law of gravity.

Non-spherical Mass Distribution A mass configuration that cannot be approximated as a point mass at its center.

Differential Mass (DM) A small segment of mass used in calculus to approximate a continuous mass distribution.

Differential Force (DF) The infinitesimal force generated by a differential mass in a gravitational field.

Integral A mathematical operation used to sum infinitesimal quantities, such as forces or masses.

Center of Mass Distance The distance from a point mass to the center of mass of a distribution.

Vector Decomposition The process of breaking a vector into its component parts, typically along orthogonal axes.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical relation in a right triangle: the square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

Constants Values that do not change during the integration process, such as G and M in gravitational calculations.

Radius of the Ring The fixed distance from the center to any point on the circumference of a ring.

Distance (D) The horizontal distance from a point mass to the center of a mass distribution.

Three Halves Power An exponent indicating a value raised to the power of 1.5, often seen in gravitational formulas.