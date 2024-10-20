Mass Spectrometer definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mass Spectrometer An instrument used to measure the mass of particles by ionizing, accelerating, and filtering them based on velocity.

Ionization The process of adding or removing electrons to charge particles, enabling them to feel magnetic and electric forces.

Acceleration The increase in particle velocity using electric fields, achieved by moving through a potential difference.

Velocity Selector A device that filters particles by speed using electric and magnetic fields to ensure only particles with desired velocity pass through.

Electric Field A field created by a potential difference, influencing charged particles to move from high to low potential.

Magnetic Field A field used in mass spectrometry to exert force on charged particles, causing them to move in a circular path.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge, aligning thumb with velocity and fingers with field.

Circular Motion The path taken by charged particles in a magnetic field, with radius providing data to calculate particle mass.

Potential Difference The voltage between two points that accelerates charged particles, contributing to their kinetic energy.

Kinetic Energy The energy of motion, calculated as half the mass times velocity squared, used in mass spectrometry equations.

Charge A property of particles that determines their interaction with electric and magnetic fields in a mass spectrometer.

Radius The distance from the center to the path of a particle in circular motion, used to calculate mass in spectrometry.

Electric Force The force exerted by an electric field on a charged particle, influencing its acceleration and velocity.

Magnetic Force The force exerted by a magnetic field on a moving charge, affecting its trajectory in a mass spectrometer.