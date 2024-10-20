Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mass Spectrometer definitions Flashcards

Back
Mass Spectrometer definitions
1/15
  • Mass Spectrometer
    An instrument used to measure the mass of particles by ionizing, accelerating, and filtering them based on velocity.
  • Ionization
    The process of adding or removing electrons to charge particles, enabling them to feel magnetic and electric forces.
  • Acceleration
    The increase in particle velocity using electric fields, achieved by moving through a potential difference.
  • Velocity Selector
    A device that filters particles by speed using electric and magnetic fields to ensure only particles with desired velocity pass through.
  • Electric Field
    A field created by a potential difference, influencing charged particles to move from high to low potential.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field used in mass spectrometry to exert force on charged particles, causing them to move in a circular path.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge, aligning thumb with velocity and fingers with field.
  • Circular Motion
    The path taken by charged particles in a magnetic field, with radius providing data to calculate particle mass.
  • Potential Difference
    The voltage between two points that accelerates charged particles, contributing to their kinetic energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy of motion, calculated as half the mass times velocity squared, used in mass spectrometry equations.
  • Charge
    A property of particles that determines their interaction with electric and magnetic fields in a mass spectrometer.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the path of a particle in circular motion, used to calculate mass in spectrometry.
  • Electric Force
    The force exerted by an electric field on a charged particle, influencing its acceleration and velocity.
  • Magnetic Force
    The force exerted by a magnetic field on a moving charge, affecting its trajectory in a mass spectrometer.
  • Velocity
    The speed of a particle after acceleration, crucial for determining mass in a mass spectrometer.