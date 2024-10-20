Mass Spectrometer definitions Flashcards
Back
Mass Spectrometer definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Mass SpectrometerAn instrument used to measure the mass of particles by ionizing, accelerating, and filtering them based on velocity.
- IonizationThe process of adding or removing electrons to charge particles, enabling them to feel magnetic and electric forces.
- AccelerationThe increase in particle velocity using electric fields, achieved by moving through a potential difference.
- Velocity SelectorA device that filters particles by speed using electric and magnetic fields to ensure only particles with desired velocity pass through.
- Electric FieldA field created by a potential difference, influencing charged particles to move from high to low potential.
- Magnetic FieldA field used in mass spectrometry to exert force on charged particles, causing them to move in a circular path.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge, aligning thumb with velocity and fingers with field.
- Circular MotionThe path taken by charged particles in a magnetic field, with radius providing data to calculate particle mass.
- Potential DifferenceThe voltage between two points that accelerates charged particles, contributing to their kinetic energy.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy of motion, calculated as half the mass times velocity squared, used in mass spectrometry equations.
- ChargeA property of particles that determines their interaction with electric and magnetic fields in a mass spectrometer.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the path of a particle in circular motion, used to calculate mass in spectrometry.
- Electric ForceThe force exerted by an electric field on a charged particle, influencing its acceleration and velocity.
- Magnetic ForceThe force exerted by a magnetic field on a moving charge, affecting its trajectory in a mass spectrometer.
- VelocityThe speed of a particle after acceleration, crucial for determining mass in a mass spectrometer.