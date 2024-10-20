Math Review definitions Flashcards
Math Review definitions
- Algebraic ExpressionsMathematical phrases involving numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign.
- ExponentsNumbers indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.
- Product RuleA rule stating that when multiplying like bases, add their exponents.
- Quotient RuleA rule stating that when dividing like bases, subtract their exponents.
- Negative ExponentsIndicate reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.
- SlopeA measure of the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run.
- Quadratic EquationAn equation where the highest exponent of the variable is a square.
- Vertex FormA way to express a quadratic equation as a(x-h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex.
- Proportional ReasoningAnalyzing how one variable changes in relation to another.
- Trigonometric FunctionsFunctions relating angles to side ratios in right triangles: sine, cosine, tangent.
- Unit CircleA circle with a radius of 1, used to define trigonometric functions.
- DerivativeRepresents the rate of change or slope of a function at a specific point.
- IntegralRepresents the area under a curve for a given function.
- Power RuleA rule for finding the derivative of a power function by multiplying by the exponent.
- Definite IntegralCalculates the net area under a curve between two specific points.