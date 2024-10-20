Math Review definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Algebraic Expressions Mathematical phrases involving numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign.

Exponents Numbers indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.

Product Rule A rule stating that when multiplying like bases, add their exponents.

Quotient Rule A rule stating that when dividing like bases, subtract their exponents.

Negative Exponents Indicate reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.

Slope A measure of the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run.

Quadratic Equation An equation where the highest exponent of the variable is a square.

Vertex Form A way to express a quadratic equation as a(x-h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex.

Proportional Reasoning Analyzing how one variable changes in relation to another.

Trigonometric Functions Functions relating angles to side ratios in right triangles: sine, cosine, tangent.

Unit Circle A circle with a radius of 1, used to define trigonometric functions.

Derivative Represents the rate of change or slope of a function at a specific point.

Integral Represents the area under a curve for a given function.

Power Rule A rule for finding the derivative of a power function by multiplying by the exponent.