Math Review definitions Flashcards

Math Review definitions
  • Algebraic Expressions
    Mathematical phrases involving numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign.
  • Exponents
    Numbers indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.
  • Product Rule
    A rule stating that when multiplying like bases, add their exponents.
  • Quotient Rule
    A rule stating that when dividing like bases, subtract their exponents.
  • Negative Exponents
    Indicate reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.
  • Slope
    A measure of the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run.
  • Quadratic Equation
    An equation where the highest exponent of the variable is a square.
  • Vertex Form
    A way to express a quadratic equation as a(x-h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex.
  • Proportional Reasoning
    Analyzing how one variable changes in relation to another.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Functions relating angles to side ratios in right triangles: sine, cosine, tangent.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle with a radius of 1, used to define trigonometric functions.
  • Derivative
    Represents the rate of change or slope of a function at a specific point.
  • Integral
    Represents the area under a curve for a given function.
  • Power Rule
    A rule for finding the derivative of a power function by multiplying by the exponent.
  • Definite Integral
    Calculates the net area under a curve between two specific points.