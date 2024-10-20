Mean Free Path of Gases definitions Flashcards
Mean Free Path of Gases definitions
- Mean Free PathAverage distance a gas particle travels before colliding with another particle.
- Elastic CollisionType of collision where total kinetic energy is conserved.
- Kinetic Molecular TheoryTheory that explains the macroscopic properties of gases in terms of their molecular motion.
- Ideal Gas LawEquation of state for a gas, PV = NkBT, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.
- STPStandard Temperature and Pressure, 273 K and 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.
- Boltzmann ConstantPhysical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.
- Oxygen Molecule RadiusPhysical size of an oxygen molecule, approximately 1.5 x 10^-10 meters.
- VolumeSpace occupied by gas particles, used in calculating mean free path.
- Particle DensityNumber of particles per unit volume, affecting mean free path.
- Average VelocityMean speed of gas particles, used to calculate time between collisions.
- Collision FrequencyRate at which gas particles collide, inversely related to mean free path.
- PressureForce exerted by gas particles per unit area, a factor in the ideal gas law.
- TemperatureMeasure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their speed.
- LambdaSymbol commonly used to represent mean free path in equations.
- NanometerUnit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to express mean free path.