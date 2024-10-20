Mean Free Path of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mean Free Path Average distance a gas particle travels before colliding with another particle.

Elastic Collision Type of collision where total kinetic energy is conserved.

Kinetic Molecular Theory Theory that explains the macroscopic properties of gases in terms of their molecular motion.

Ideal Gas Law Equation of state for a gas, PV = NkBT, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.

STP Standard Temperature and Pressure, 273 K and 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.

Boltzmann Constant Physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.

Oxygen Molecule Radius Physical size of an oxygen molecule, approximately 1.5 x 10^-10 meters.

Volume Space occupied by gas particles, used in calculating mean free path.

Particle Density Number of particles per unit volume, affecting mean free path.

Average Velocity Mean speed of gas particles, used to calculate time between collisions.

Collision Frequency Rate at which gas particles collide, inversely related to mean free path.

Pressure Force exerted by gas particles per unit area, a factor in the ideal gas law.

Temperature Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their speed.

Lambda Symbol commonly used to represent mean free path in equations.