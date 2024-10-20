Skip to main content
Mean Free Path of Gases definitions Flashcards

Mean Free Path of Gases definitions
  • Mean Free Path
    Average distance a gas particle travels before colliding with another particle.
  • Elastic Collision
    Type of collision where total kinetic energy is conserved.
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    Theory that explains the macroscopic properties of gases in terms of their molecular motion.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    Equation of state for a gas, PV = NkBT, relating pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • STP
    Standard Temperature and Pressure, 273 K and 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.
  • Boltzmann Constant
    Physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.
  • Oxygen Molecule Radius
    Physical size of an oxygen molecule, approximately 1.5 x 10^-10 meters.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by gas particles, used in calculating mean free path.
  • Particle Density
    Number of particles per unit volume, affecting mean free path.
  • Average Velocity
    Mean speed of gas particles, used to calculate time between collisions.
  • Collision Frequency
    Rate at which gas particles collide, inversely related to mean free path.
  • Pressure
    Force exerted by gas particles per unit area, a factor in the ideal gas law.
  • Temperature
    Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their speed.
  • Lambda
    Symbol commonly used to represent mean free path in equations.
  • Nanometer
    Unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to express mean free path.