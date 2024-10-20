Counting Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, excluding leading zeros and sometimes trailing zeros.

Precision The level of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.

Leading Zeros Zeros at the beginning of a number that do not count as significant figures.

Trailing Zeros Zeros at the end of a number that are significant only if a decimal point is present.

Middle Zeros Zeros between non-zero digits that always count as significant figures.

Decimal Point A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part, affecting the count of trailing zeros.

Measurement A quantity that has both a number and a unit, with precision indicated by significant figures.

Digits Numerical symbols used to represent numbers, contributing to the count of significant figures.

Scale A device used to measure weight, where precision is shown by the number of significant figures.