Counting Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Counting Significant Figures definitions

Counting Significant Figures definitions
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, excluding leading zeros and sometimes trailing zeros.
  • Precision
    The level of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.
  • Leading Zeros
    Zeros at the beginning of a number that do not count as significant figures.
  • Trailing Zeros
    Zeros at the end of a number that are significant only if a decimal point is present.
  • Middle Zeros
    Zeros between non-zero digits that always count as significant figures.
  • Decimal Point
    A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part, affecting the count of trailing zeros.
  • Measurement
    A quantity that has both a number and a unit, with precision indicated by significant figures.
  • Digits
    Numerical symbols used to represent numbers, contributing to the count of significant figures.
  • Scale
    A device used to measure weight, where precision is shown by the number of significant figures.
  • Non-zero Numbers
    Digits from 1 to 9 that are always counted as significant figures.