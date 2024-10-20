Counting Significant Figures definitions Flashcards
Counting Significant Figures definitions
- Significant FiguresDigits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, excluding leading zeros and sometimes trailing zeros.
- PrecisionThe level of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.
- Leading ZerosZeros at the beginning of a number that do not count as significant figures.
- Trailing ZerosZeros at the end of a number that are significant only if a decimal point is present.
- Middle ZerosZeros between non-zero digits that always count as significant figures.
- Decimal PointA dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part, affecting the count of trailing zeros.
- MeasurementA quantity that has both a number and a unit, with precision indicated by significant figures.
- DigitsNumerical symbols used to represent numbers, contributing to the count of significant figures.
- ScaleA device used to measure weight, where precision is shown by the number of significant figures.
- Non-zero NumbersDigits from 1 to 9 that are always counted as significant figures.