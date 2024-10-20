Counting Significant Figures quiz Flashcards

Arrange the following numbers in order from smallest to largest based on the number of significant figures: 0.005, 100, 0.0500, 123.45.
0.005 has 1 significant figure, 100 has 1 significant figure, 0.0500 has 3 significant figures, and 123.45 has 5 significant figures. Arranged from smallest to largest based on significant figures: 0.005, 100, 0.0500, 123.45.
What are significant figures and why are they important in measurements?
Significant figures represent the precision of a measurement, indicated by the number of digits in the measurement. They are important because they convey the amount of detail and accuracy in the measurement.
How do leading zeros affect the count of significant figures?
Leading zeros, which are zeros at the beginning of a number, do not count towards significant figures. They do not add any precision to the measurement.
What is the rule for counting trailing zeros in significant figures?
Trailing zeros are counted as significant figures only if there is a decimal point in the number. Without a decimal point, trailing zeros are not counted.
How are middle zeros treated when counting significant figures?
Middle zeros, which are zeros between non-zero digits, are always counted as significant figures. They contribute to the precision of the measurement.
What is the significance of a decimal point in determining significant figures?
The presence of a decimal point affects the counting of trailing zeros, making them significant and adding to the precision and number of significant figures.
How many significant figures are in the number 0.0500?
The number 0.0500 has 3 significant figures. The leading zeros are not counted, but the trailing zeros are counted because of the decimal point.
Why do the numbers 15 and 0.15 have the same number of significant figures?
Both numbers have 2 significant figures because the leading zero in 0.15 does not count towards significant figures.
How does the number of significant figures differ between 100 and 100.00?
The number 100 has 1 significant figure, while 100.00 has 5 significant figures due to the presence of a decimal point, which makes the trailing zeros significant.
What is the process for determining the number of significant figures in a number?
To determine significant figures, eliminate leading zeros, consider trailing zeros based on the presence of a decimal, and count all other digits, including middle zeros.