Counting Significant Figures quiz Flashcards

Counting Significant Figures quiz

Counting Significant Figures quiz
  • Arrange the following numbers in order from smallest to largest based on the number of significant figures: 0.005, 100, 0.0500, 123.45.
    0.005 has 1 significant figure, 100 has 1 significant figure, 0.0500 has 3 significant figures, and 123.45 has 5 significant figures. Arranged from smallest to largest based on significant figures: 0.005, 100, 0.0500, 123.45.
  • What are significant figures and why are they important in measurements?
    Significant figures represent the precision of a measurement, indicated by the number of digits in the measurement. They are important because they convey the amount of detail and accuracy in the measurement.
  • How do leading zeros affect the count of significant figures?
    Leading zeros, which are zeros at the beginning of a number, do not count towards significant figures. They do not add any precision to the measurement.
  • What is the rule for counting trailing zeros in significant figures?
    Trailing zeros are counted as significant figures only if there is a decimal point in the number. Without a decimal point, trailing zeros are not counted.
  • How are middle zeros treated when counting significant figures?
    Middle zeros, which are zeros between non-zero digits, are always counted as significant figures. They contribute to the precision of the measurement.
  • What is the significance of a decimal point in determining significant figures?
    The presence of a decimal point affects the counting of trailing zeros, making them significant and adding to the precision and number of significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are in the number 0.0500?
    The number 0.0500 has 3 significant figures. The leading zeros are not counted, but the trailing zeros are counted because of the decimal point.
  • Why do the numbers 15 and 0.15 have the same number of significant figures?
    Both numbers have 2 significant figures because the leading zero in 0.15 does not count towards significant figures.
  • How does the number of significant figures differ between 100 and 100.00?
    The number 100 has 1 significant figure, while 100.00 has 5 significant figures due to the presence of a decimal point, which makes the trailing zeros significant.
  • What is the process for determining the number of significant figures in a number?
    To determine significant figures, eliminate leading zeros, consider trailing zeros based on the presence of a decimal, and count all other digits, including middle zeros.