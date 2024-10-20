Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions

Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.
  • Solid Disk
    A circular object with mass distributed evenly, used to illustrate rotational inertia.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in inertia calculations.
  • Composite System
    A system consisting of multiple masses, each contributing to the total moment of inertia.
  • Mass Distribution
    The arrangement of mass within an object, affecting its rotational inertia.
  • Configuration
    The specific arrangement of masses in a system, impacting the moment of inertia.
  • Resistance
    The opposition to changes in rotational motion, influenced by the moment of inertia.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around an axis, affected by its moment of inertia.
  • Distance from Axis
    The radial distance of a mass from the axis of rotation, crucial in inertia calculations.