Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions Flashcards

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.

Solid Disk A circular object with mass distributed evenly, used to illustrate rotational inertia.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in inertia calculations.

Composite System A system consisting of multiple masses, each contributing to the total moment of inertia.

Mass Distribution The arrangement of mass within an object, affecting its rotational inertia.

Configuration The specific arrangement of masses in a system, impacting the moment of inertia.

Resistance The opposition to changes in rotational motion, influenced by the moment of inertia.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around an axis, affected by its moment of inertia.