Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions Flashcards

Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution definitions
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.
- Solid DiskA circular object with mass distributed evenly, used to illustrate rotational inertia.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in inertia calculations.
- Composite SystemA system consisting of multiple masses, each contributing to the total moment of inertia.
- Mass DistributionThe arrangement of mass within an object, affecting its rotational inertia.
- ConfigurationThe specific arrangement of masses in a system, impacting the moment of inertia.
- ResistanceThe opposition to changes in rotational motion, influenced by the moment of inertia.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around an axis, affected by its moment of inertia.
- Distance from AxisThe radial distance of a mass from the axis of rotation, crucial in inertia calculations.