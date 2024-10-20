Moment of Inertia via Integration definitions Flashcards
Moment of Inertia via Integration definitions
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.
- IntegrationA mathematical process used to calculate quantities like moment of inertia by summing infinitesimal contributions.
- DiscA flat, circular object whose moment of inertia is calculated by integrating over varying radii.
- RingA circular object with mass concentrated at a constant radius, simplifying its moment of inertia to MR^2.
- Axis of RotationThe line about which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.
- Mass ElementAn infinitesimally small portion of mass, denoted as dm, used in integration to find moment of inertia.
- RadiusThe distance from the axis of rotation to a point in the object, affecting the moment of inertia.
- Surface DensityMass per unit area of an object, denoted as sigma, used in calculating moment of inertia for a disc.
- InfinitesimalAn extremely small quantity used in calculus to approximate continuous distributions.
- CircumferenceThe perimeter of a circle, used in calculating the area of a thin ring in moment of inertia problems.
- ThicknessThe small width of a thin ring, used with circumference to find the area in moment of inertia calculations.
- Uniform DistributionA consistent spread of mass across an object, simplifying calculations of moment of inertia.
- Rotational AxisAnother term for the axis of rotation, around which the moment of inertia is calculated.
- Infinitesimal MassA very small mass element, denoted as dm, used in integration to calculate moment of inertia.
- Area ElementA small section of area, denoted as dA, used in integration to find mass distribution in a disc.