Moment of Inertia via Integration definitions Flashcards

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution relative to the axis.

Integration A mathematical process used to calculate quantities like moment of inertia by summing infinitesimal contributions.

Disc A flat, circular object whose moment of inertia is calculated by integrating over varying radii.

Ring A circular object with mass concentrated at a constant radius, simplifying its moment of inertia to MR^2.

Axis of Rotation The line about which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.

Mass Element An infinitesimally small portion of mass, denoted as dm, used in integration to find moment of inertia.

Radius The distance from the axis of rotation to a point in the object, affecting the moment of inertia.

Surface Density Mass per unit area of an object, denoted as sigma, used in calculating moment of inertia for a disc.

Infinitesimal An extremely small quantity used in calculus to approximate continuous distributions.

Circumference The perimeter of a circle, used in calculating the area of a thin ring in moment of inertia problems.

Thickness The small width of a thin ring, used with circumference to find the area in moment of inertia calculations.

Uniform Distribution A consistent spread of mass across an object, simplifying calculations of moment of inertia.

Rotational Axis Another term for the axis of rotation, around which the moment of inertia is calculated.

Infinitesimal Mass A very small mass element, denoted as dm, used in integration to calculate moment of inertia.