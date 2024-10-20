More 2D Equilibrium Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inclined Beam A structural element positioned at an angle, subject to forces and torques, analyzed for equilibrium.

Equilibrium A state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no motion.

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing angular motion.

Hinge A support point allowing rotation, providing a pivot for analyzing forces and torques.

Vector Addition The process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector, crucial in force analysis.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, found by vectorially adding all individual forces.

Reference Axis A chosen line or point about which torques are calculated to simplify equilibrium analysis.

Complementary Angle An angle that, when added to another, equals 90 degrees, used in trigonometric calculations.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in physics.

Arctangent A trigonometric function used to determine an angle from the ratio of opposite to adjacent sides.

Horizontal A direction parallel to the ground, often used as a reference in force and angle calculations.

Vertical A direction perpendicular to the ground, significant in analyzing forces in equilibrium problems.

Force Components The breakdown of a force into perpendicular vectors, typically along x and y axes.

Clockwise Torque A rotational force causing a clockwise motion, considered negative in torque calculations.