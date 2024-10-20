More 2D Equilibrium Problems definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
More 2D Equilibrium Problems definitions
  • Inclined Beam
    A structural element positioned at an angle, subject to forces and torques, analyzed for equilibrium.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no motion.
  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing angular motion.
  • Hinge
    A support point allowing rotation, providing a pivot for analyzing forces and torques.
  • Vector Addition
    The process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector, crucial in force analysis.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, found by vectorially adding all individual forces.
  • Reference Axis
    A chosen line or point about which torques are calculated to simplify equilibrium analysis.
  • Complementary Angle
    An angle that, when added to another, equals 90 degrees, used in trigonometric calculations.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in physics.
  • Arctangent
    A trigonometric function used to determine an angle from the ratio of opposite to adjacent sides.
  • Horizontal
    A direction parallel to the ground, often used as a reference in force and angle calculations.
  • Vertical
    A direction perpendicular to the ground, significant in analyzing forces in equilibrium problems.
  • Force Components
    The breakdown of a force into perpendicular vectors, typically along x and y axes.
  • Clockwise Torque
    A rotational force causing a clockwise motion, considered negative in torque calculations.
  • Counterclockwise Torque
    A rotational force causing a counterclockwise motion, considered positive in torque calculations.