More 2D Equilibrium Problems definitions Flashcards
Back
More 2D Equilibrium Problems definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Inclined BeamA structural element positioned at an angle, subject to forces and torques, analyzed for equilibrium.
- EquilibriumA state where the sum of forces and torques on a system is zero, resulting in no motion.
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing angular motion.
- HingeA support point allowing rotation, providing a pivot for analyzing forces and torques.
- Vector AdditionThe process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector, crucial in force analysis.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, found by vectorially adding all individual forces.
- Reference AxisA chosen line or point about which torques are calculated to simplify equilibrium analysis.
- Complementary AngleAn angle that, when added to another, equals 90 degrees, used in trigonometric calculations.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in physics.
- ArctangentA trigonometric function used to determine an angle from the ratio of opposite to adjacent sides.
- HorizontalA direction parallel to the ground, often used as a reference in force and angle calculations.
- VerticalA direction perpendicular to the ground, significant in analyzing forces in equilibrium problems.
- Force ComponentsThe breakdown of a force into perpendicular vectors, typically along x and y axes.
- Clockwise TorqueA rotational force causing a clockwise motion, considered negative in torque calculations.
- Counterclockwise TorqueA rotational force causing a counterclockwise motion, considered positive in torque calculations.