Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law definitions Flashcards

Angular Momentum A measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Torque A force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, measured in Newton-meters (Nm).

Moment of Inertia A property of a body that defines its resistance to angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, often measured in radians per second.

Newton's Second Law A fundamental principle stating that the sum of forces equals mass times acceleration, applicable in linear and rotational dynamics.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in angular-linear velocity conversions, where 2π radians equal one full rotation.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.

Circular Path The trajectory of an object moving in a circle, characterized by a constant distance from a central point.

Frequency The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit time, used in calculating angular velocity.

Time Interval The duration over which a change in a physical quantity, such as angular momentum, occurs.