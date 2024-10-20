Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law definitions Flashcards
Back
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Angular MomentumA measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.
- TorqueA force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, measured in Newton-meters (Nm).
- Moment of InertiaA property of a body that defines its resistance to angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, often measured in radians per second.
- Newton's Second LawA fundamental principle stating that the sum of forces equals mass times acceleration, applicable in linear and rotational dynamics.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in angular-linear velocity conversions, where 2π radians equal one full rotation.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
- Circular PathThe trajectory of an object moving in a circle, characterized by a constant distance from a central point.
- FrequencyThe number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit time, used in calculating angular velocity.
- Time IntervalThe duration over which a change in a physical quantity, such as angular momentum, occurs.
- Negative TorqueA torque that acts in the opposite direction of rotation, causing an object to slow down.