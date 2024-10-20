Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law definitions Flashcards

Back
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law definitions
1/12
  • Angular Momentum
    A measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  • Torque
    A force that causes an object to rotate around an axis, measured in Newton-meters (Nm).
  • Moment of Inertia
    A property of a body that defines its resistance to angular acceleration, calculated as mass times radius squared for point masses.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, often measured in radians per second.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A fundamental principle stating that the sum of forces equals mass times acceleration, applicable in linear and rotational dynamics.
  • RPM
    Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed or the number of turns in one minute.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in angular-linear velocity conversions, where 2π radians equal one full rotation.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
  • Circular Path
    The trajectory of an object moving in a circle, characterized by a constant distance from a central point.
  • Frequency
    The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit time, used in calculating angular velocity.
  • Time Interval
    The duration over which a change in a physical quantity, such as angular momentum, occurs.
  • Negative Torque
    A torque that acts in the opposite direction of rotation, causing an object to slow down.