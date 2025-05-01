Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the angular speed of the tip of the minute hand on a clock?
The angular speed (ω) of the tip of the minute hand is calculated using ω = 2π / T, where T is the period of one full rotation (60 minutes or 3600 seconds). Thus, ω = 2π / 3600 radians per second.
What term refers to the angle rotated per unit time in rotational motion?
Angular velocity refers to the angle rotated per unit time.
How is angular speed defined in rotational motion?
Angular speed is defined as the rate at which an object rotates, given by ω = Δθ / Δt, where Δθ is the angular displacement and Δt is the time interval.
How do you calculate the average angular speed of a rotating object?
Average angular speed is calculated as ω_avg = Δθ / Δt, where Δθ is the total angular displacement and Δt is the total time taken.
In rotational dynamics, what is the direction of the angular momentum of a ball moving in a circular path?
The direction of the angular momentum is perpendicular to the plane of rotation, determined by the right-hand rule.
How do you determine the angular velocity of a door just after it is struck?
The angular velocity just after impact can be found using conservation of angular momentum or by applying the rotational version of Newton's second law, ω = L / I, where L is angular momentum and I is moment of inertia.
How is the angular velocity of a turntable determined?
The angular velocity of a turntable is determined by ω = 2πf, where f is the frequency of rotation in revolutions per second.
How do you calculate the Earth's angular speed?
The Earth's angular speed is calculated as ω = 2π / T, where T is the period of one rotation (24 hours or 86400 seconds). Thus, ω = 2π / 86400 radians per second.
How can you determine if a disk has a positive initial angular velocity?
A disk has a positive initial angular velocity if it rotates in the direction defined as positive (usually counterclockwise) according to the chosen coordinate system.
How do you calculate the angular momentum of a disk about its axle?
The angular momentum of a disk about its axle is given by L = Iω, where I is the moment of inertia of the disk and ω is its angular velocity.
How do you determine the angular velocity of a rotating object?
Angular velocity is determined by ω = Δθ / Δt, where Δθ is the angular displacement and Δt is the time interval.
How is angular displacement related to angular velocity?
Angular displacement (Δθ) is related to angular velocity (ω) by the equation Δθ = ωΔt, where Δt is the time interval.
What does angular momentum measure in rotational motion?
Angular momentum measures the rotational analog of linear momentum, representing the quantity of rotation of an object and its resistance to changes in rotational motion.
An object's angular momentum is proportional to which quantities?
An object's angular momentum is proportional to its moment of inertia and its angular velocity (L = Iω).
How is the angular momentum of a particle related to its velocity?
The angular momentum of a particle is perpendicular to its velocity and position vector, given by L = r × p, where r is the position vector and p is the linear momentum.