More Connect Wheels (Bicycles) definitions Flashcards

  • Pedals
    The component of a bicycle that initiates motion, causing the middle sprocket to spin.
  • Middle Sprocket
    A gear-like component connected to the pedals, sharing the same axis of rotation.
  • Chain
    Connects the middle and back sprockets, ensuring equal tangential velocity at their edges.
  • Back Sprocket
    A gear connected to the back wheel, sharing the same angular velocity.
  • Back Wheel
    The wheel connected to the back sprocket, sharing its angular velocity.
  • Front Wheel
    The wheel that spins only when in contact with the ground, sharing linear velocity with the back wheel.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of rotation of a bicycle component, denoted as omega.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear speed at the edge of a rotating component, equal for connected sprockets.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a wheel or sprocket, crucial for velocity calculations.
  • Linear Velocity
    The speed of the center of mass of a wheel, calculated as R*omega.
  • Static Bike
    A bicycle scenario where the wheels do not touch the ground, preventing the front wheel from spinning.
  • Free Axis
    A condition where the bike is free to move, allowing both wheels to share the same velocity.
  • Fixed Axis
    A condition where the bike is stationary, with the center of mass velocity of the wheels being zero.
  • Diameter
    The full width of a wheel or sprocket, often converted to radius for calculations.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in a wheel where linear velocity is calculated, crucial for determining movement.