More Connect Wheels (Bicycles) definitions Flashcards

More Connect Wheels (Bicycles) definitions
More Connect Wheels (Bicycles) definitions
- PedalsThe component of a bicycle that initiates motion, causing the middle sprocket to spin.
- Middle SprocketA gear-like component connected to the pedals, sharing the same axis of rotation.
- ChainConnects the middle and back sprockets, ensuring equal tangential velocity at their edges.
- Back SprocketA gear connected to the back wheel, sharing the same angular velocity.
- Back WheelThe wheel connected to the back sprocket, sharing its angular velocity.
- Front WheelThe wheel that spins only when in contact with the ground, sharing linear velocity with the back wheel.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of rotation of a bicycle component, denoted as omega.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed at the edge of a rotating component, equal for connected sprockets.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a wheel or sprocket, crucial for velocity calculations.
- Linear VelocityThe speed of the center of mass of a wheel, calculated as R*omega.
- Static BikeA bicycle scenario where the wheels do not touch the ground, preventing the front wheel from spinning.
- Free AxisA condition where the bike is free to move, allowing both wheels to share the same velocity.
- Fixed AxisA condition where the bike is stationary, with the center of mass velocity of the wheels being zero.
- DiameterThe full width of a wheel or sprocket, often converted to radius for calculations.
- Center of MassThe point in a wheel where linear velocity is calculated, crucial for determining movement.