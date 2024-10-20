More Connect Wheels (Bicycles) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pedals The component of a bicycle that initiates motion, causing the middle sprocket to spin.

Middle Sprocket A gear-like component connected to the pedals, sharing the same axis of rotation.

Chain Connects the middle and back sprockets, ensuring equal tangential velocity at their edges.

Back Sprocket A gear connected to the back wheel, sharing the same angular velocity.

Back Wheel The wheel connected to the back sprocket, sharing its angular velocity.

Front Wheel The wheel that spins only when in contact with the ground, sharing linear velocity with the back wheel.

Angular Velocity The rate of rotation of a bicycle component, denoted as omega.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed at the edge of a rotating component, equal for connected sprockets.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a wheel or sprocket, crucial for velocity calculations.

Linear Velocity The speed of the center of mass of a wheel, calculated as R*omega.

Static Bike A bicycle scenario where the wheels do not touch the ground, preventing the front wheel from spinning.

Free Axis A condition where the bike is free to move, allowing both wheels to share the same velocity.

Fixed Axis A condition where the bike is stationary, with the center of mass velocity of the wheels being zero.

Diameter The full width of a wheel or sprocket, often converted to radius for calculations.