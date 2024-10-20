More Conservation of Energy Problems definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
More Conservation of Energy Problems definitions
  Pulley
    A solid cylinder used to change the direction of a force applied via a rope or cable.
  Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, calculated as half the mass times the radius squared for a solid cylinder.
  Coefficient of Friction
    A dimensionless scalar value representing the frictional force between two bodies in contact, here given as 0.5.
  Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as half the mass times velocity squared.
  Potential Energy
    The energy held by an object due to its position relative to other objects, calculated as mass times gravity times height.
  Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant, accounting for kinetic, potential, and work done by non-conservative forces.
  Rotational Motion
    The motion of an object around a center or axis, contributing to kinetic energy in systems with pulleys.
  Linear Velocity
    The rate of change of position of an object along a straight path, equal for all parts of the system in this problem.
  Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, related to linear velocity by the radius of rotation.
  Work Done by Friction
    The energy transferred by the force of friction over a distance, calculated as the product of frictional force and distance.
  Normal Force
    The force perpendicular to the contact surface, equal to gravitational force for the 4 kg block on a horizontal surface.
  Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, calculated as mass times the acceleration due to gravity.
  Solid Cylinder
    A three-dimensional geometric shape with a circular base and a specific height, used to model the pulley.
  System
    A group of interacting or interrelated entities that form a unified whole, such as the blocks and pulley in this problem.
  Expression
    A mathematical phrase derived to represent the final velocity of the block, involving algebraic manipulation of energy equations.