Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool definitions Flashcards

- Conservation of Angular MomentumA principle stating that the total angular momentum of a rotating system remains constant if no external torque acts on it.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, calculated as the sum of mass times the square of its distance from the axis.
- Rotational SpeedThe number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).
- Axis of RotationAn imaginary line around which an object rotates, often passing through the object's center.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in calculations of moment of inertia.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
- Angular MomentumThe product of an object's moment of inertia and its angular velocity, representing the quantity of rotation.
- Central AxisThe main line through the center of a rotating system, around which rotation occurs.
- Perpendicular AxisAn axis that forms a 90-degree angle with a reference plane or line, often used in rotational systems.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its moment of inertia in rotational systems.
- Distance from AxisThe radial distance from the axis of rotation to a point mass, affecting the moment of inertia.
- Rotating StoolA stool that can spin around a central axis, used to demonstrate principles of angular momentum.
- WeightsObjects with mass held at a distance from the axis of rotation, affecting the system's moment of inertia.
- ShapelessDescribes objects with negligible size or form, often treated as point masses in physics problems.
- Kilograms times meter squaredThe unit of measurement for moment of inertia, indicating mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation.