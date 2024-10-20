Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool definitions

Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool definitions
  • Conservation of Angular Momentum
    A principle stating that the total angular momentum of a rotating system remains constant if no external torque acts on it.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, calculated as the sum of mass times the square of its distance from the axis.
  • Rotational Speed
    The number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).
  • Axis of Rotation
    An imaginary line around which an object rotates, often passing through the object's center.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in calculations of moment of inertia.
  • RPM
    Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
  • Angular Momentum
    The product of an object's moment of inertia and its angular velocity, representing the quantity of rotation.
  • Central Axis
    The main line through the center of a rotating system, around which rotation occurs.
  • Perpendicular Axis
    An axis that forms a 90-degree angle with a reference plane or line, often used in rotational systems.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its moment of inertia in rotational systems.
  • Distance from Axis
    The radial distance from the axis of rotation to a point mass, affecting the moment of inertia.
  • Rotating Stool
    A stool that can spin around a central axis, used to demonstrate principles of angular momentum.
  • Weights
    Objects with mass held at a distance from the axis of rotation, affecting the system's moment of inertia.
  • Shapeless
    Describes objects with negligible size or form, often treated as point masses in physics problems.
  • Kilograms times meter squared
    The unit of measurement for moment of inertia, indicating mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation.