Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool definitions Flashcards

Conservation of Angular Momentum A principle stating that the total angular momentum of a rotating system remains constant if no external torque acts on it.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, calculated as the sum of mass times the square of its distance from the axis.

Rotational Speed The number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time, often measured in RPM (revolutions per minute).

Axis of Rotation An imaginary line around which an object rotates, often passing through the object's center.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in calculations of moment of inertia.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.

Angular Momentum The product of an object's moment of inertia and its angular velocity, representing the quantity of rotation.

Central Axis The main line through the center of a rotating system, around which rotation occurs.

Perpendicular Axis An axis that forms a 90-degree angle with a reference plane or line, often used in rotational systems.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its moment of inertia in rotational systems.

Distance from Axis The radial distance from the axis of rotation to a point mass, affecting the moment of inertia.

Rotating Stool A stool that can spin around a central axis, used to demonstrate principles of angular momentum.

Weights Objects with mass held at a distance from the axis of rotation, affecting the system's moment of inertia.

Shapeless Describes objects with negligible size or form, often treated as point masses in physics problems.