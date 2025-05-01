Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool quiz #1 Flashcards

What happens to the rotational speed of a person sitting on a rotating stool when they bring their arms (holding weights) closer to their body, and why?

When a person sitting on a rotating stool brings their arms (and any weights they are holding) closer to their body, their moment of inertia decreases. Due to the conservation of angular momentum (L = Iω), the decrease in moment of inertia (I) causes the rotational speed (ω) to increase, so the person spins faster.