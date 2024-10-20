Work As Area Under F-x Graphs definitions Flashcards
Work As Area Under F-x Graphs definitions
- Force-Displacement GraphA plot with force on the y-axis and displacement on the x-axis, used to calculate work done.
- Area Under CurveRepresents the work done by a force on an object, calculated from a force-displacement graph.
- RectangleA geometric shape used to simplify area calculations on a force-displacement graph.
- TriangleA geometric shape used to calculate areas under a force-displacement graph for work done.
- BaseThe horizontal side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.
- HeightThe vertical side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.
- Positive WorkWork indicated by areas above the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.
- Negative WorkWork indicated by areas below the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.
- Net WorkThe total work done, calculated by summing positive and negative areas under a graph.
- JoulesThe unit of measurement for work done, represented by the area under a force-displacement graph.
- Variable ForceA force that changes with displacement, requiring area calculations for work done.
- Base Times HeightThe formula used to calculate the area of a rectangle on a graph.
- One-Half Base Times HeightThe formula used to calculate the area of a triangle on a graph.
- X-AxisThe horizontal axis on a graph, representing displacement in a force-displacement graph.
- Y-AxisThe vertical axis on a graph, representing force in a force-displacement graph.