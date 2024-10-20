Work As Area Under F-x Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Force-Displacement Graph A plot with force on the y-axis and displacement on the x-axis, used to calculate work done.

Area Under Curve Represents the work done by a force on an object, calculated from a force-displacement graph.

Rectangle A geometric shape used to simplify area calculations on a force-displacement graph.

Triangle A geometric shape used to calculate areas under a force-displacement graph for work done.

Base The horizontal side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.

Height The vertical side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.

Positive Work Work indicated by areas above the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.

Negative Work Work indicated by areas below the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.

Net Work The total work done, calculated by summing positive and negative areas under a graph.

Joules The unit of measurement for work done, represented by the area under a force-displacement graph.

Variable Force A force that changes with displacement, requiring area calculations for work done.

Base Times Height The formula used to calculate the area of a rectangle on a graph.

One-Half Base Times Height The formula used to calculate the area of a triangle on a graph.

X-Axis The horizontal axis on a graph, representing displacement in a force-displacement graph.