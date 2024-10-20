Skip to main content
Work As Area Under F-x Graphs definitions Flashcards

Work As Area Under F-x Graphs definitions
  • Force-Displacement Graph
    A plot with force on the y-axis and displacement on the x-axis, used to calculate work done.
  • Area Under Curve
    Represents the work done by a force on an object, calculated from a force-displacement graph.
  • Rectangle
    A geometric shape used to simplify area calculations on a force-displacement graph.
  • Triangle
    A geometric shape used to calculate areas under a force-displacement graph for work done.
  • Base
    The horizontal side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.
  • Height
    The vertical side of a rectangle or triangle used in area calculations on a graph.
  • Positive Work
    Work indicated by areas above the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.
  • Negative Work
    Work indicated by areas below the x-axis on a force-displacement graph.
  • Net Work
    The total work done, calculated by summing positive and negative areas under a graph.
  • Joules
    The unit of measurement for work done, represented by the area under a force-displacement graph.
  • Variable Force
    A force that changes with displacement, requiring area calculations for work done.
  • Base Times Height
    The formula used to calculate the area of a rectangle on a graph.
  • One-Half Base Times Height
    The formula used to calculate the area of a triangle on a graph.
  • X-Axis
    The horizontal axis on a graph, representing displacement in a force-displacement graph.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical axis on a graph, representing force in a force-displacement graph.