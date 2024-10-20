Motion Along Curved Paths definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Curved Path Problem A scenario where an object moves along a path with a constantly changing slope angle, complicating force and kinematic analysis.

Energy Conservation A principle stating that the total energy in a closed system remains constant, used to solve problems with non-constant acceleration.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 times mass times velocity squared.

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as mass times gravity times height.

Non-conservative Forces Forces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction, not present in the given problem.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy an object possesses due to its height above a reference point, contributing to total mechanical energy.

Minimum Speed The lowest velocity required for an object to reach a certain point without falling short.

Acceleration due to Gravity The constant rate at which objects accelerate towards Earth, approximately 9.8 m/s².

Hill Height The vertical distance from the base to the top of a hill, given as 20 meters in the problem.

Initial Conditions The starting parameters of a problem, including initial kinetic energy and zero potential energy at the base.

Final Conditions The parameters at the end of a problem, including zero kinetic energy and maximum potential energy at the hill's peak.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, crucial for determining kinetic energy.

Mass Cancellation A simplification in energy equations where mass is eliminated from both sides, focusing on velocity and height.

Square Root Calculation A mathematical operation used to solve for velocity in energy equations, involving the square root of 2g times height.