Mutual Inductance definitions Flashcards

Mutual Inductance A proportionality constant relating magnetic flux in a secondary coil to current in a primary coil, measured in Henrys.

Primary Coil The coil through which a changing current induces an EMF in a secondary coil.

Secondary Coil The coil in which an EMF is induced due to a changing current in the primary coil.

EMF Electromotive force induced in a coil due to changing magnetic flux, calculated using mutual inductance.

Faraday's Law A principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an EMF in a coil.

Henrys The unit of measurement for inductance, including mutual inductance.

Magnetic Flux The product of the magnetic field and the area it penetrates, influencing induced EMF.

Solenoid A coil of wire designed to create a magnetic field when carrying a current.

Permeability of Free Space A constant denoted as mu_0, used in calculating magnetic fields in solenoids.

Turns The number of loops in a coil, affecting its inductance and magnetic properties.

Weber The unit of magnetic flux, used in calculating inductance.

Ampere The unit of electric current, used in calculating inductance and EMF.

Lenz's Law A principle stating that the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in magnetic flux.

Cross-sectional Area The area of a coil's cross-section, influencing its mutual inductance.