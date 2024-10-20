Mutual Inductance definitions Flashcards
Mutual Inductance definitions
- Mutual InductanceA proportionality constant relating magnetic flux in a secondary coil to current in a primary coil, measured in Henrys.
- Primary CoilThe coil through which a changing current induces an EMF in a secondary coil.
- Secondary CoilThe coil in which an EMF is induced due to a changing current in the primary coil.
- EMFElectromotive force induced in a coil due to changing magnetic flux, calculated using mutual inductance.
- Faraday's LawA principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an EMF in a coil.
- HenrysThe unit of measurement for inductance, including mutual inductance.
- Magnetic FluxThe product of the magnetic field and the area it penetrates, influencing induced EMF.
- SolenoidA coil of wire designed to create a magnetic field when carrying a current.
- Permeability of Free SpaceA constant denoted as mu_0, used in calculating magnetic fields in solenoids.
- TurnsThe number of loops in a coil, affecting its inductance and magnetic properties.
- WeberThe unit of magnetic flux, used in calculating inductance.
- AmpereThe unit of electric current, used in calculating inductance and EMF.
- Lenz's LawA principle stating that the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in magnetic flux.
- Cross-sectional AreaThe area of a coil's cross-section, influencing its mutual inductance.
- Proportionality ConstantA constant that relates two proportional quantities, such as mutual inductance.