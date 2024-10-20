Skip to main content
Mutual Inductance definitions Flashcards

Mutual Inductance definitions
  • Mutual Inductance
    A proportionality constant relating magnetic flux in a secondary coil to current in a primary coil, measured in Henrys.
  • Primary Coil
    The coil through which a changing current induces an EMF in a secondary coil.
  • Secondary Coil
    The coil in which an EMF is induced due to a changing current in the primary coil.
  • EMF
    Electromotive force induced in a coil due to changing magnetic flux, calculated using mutual inductance.
  • Faraday's Law
    A principle stating that a changing magnetic field induces an EMF in a coil.
  • Henrys
    The unit of measurement for inductance, including mutual inductance.
  • Magnetic Flux
    The product of the magnetic field and the area it penetrates, influencing induced EMF.
  • Solenoid
    A coil of wire designed to create a magnetic field when carrying a current.
  • Permeability of Free Space
    A constant denoted as mu_0, used in calculating magnetic fields in solenoids.
  • Turns
    The number of loops in a coil, affecting its inductance and magnetic properties.
  • Weber
    The unit of magnetic flux, used in calculating inductance.
  • Ampere
    The unit of electric current, used in calculating inductance and EMF.
  • Lenz's Law
    A principle stating that the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in magnetic flux.
  • Cross-sectional Area
    The area of a coil's cross-section, influencing its mutual inductance.
  • Proportionality Constant
    A constant that relates two proportional quantities, such as mutual inductance.