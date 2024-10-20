Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem definitions Flashcards

Back
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem definitions
1/15
  • Net Work
    The total work done on an object, calculated as the sum of work done by all forces acting on it.
  • Work-Energy Theorem
    A principle stating that the net work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Applied Force
    A force exerted on an object by a person or another object, contributing to work done.
  • Friction
    A force opposing motion, often resulting in negative work when acting against the direction of displacement.
  • Normal Force
    A perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it, typically doing no work if motion is horizontal.
  • Gravity
    A force of attraction between objects with mass, often acting vertically and doing no work if motion is horizontal.
  • Displacement
    The distance and direction of an object's movement, crucial for calculating work.
  • Net Force
    The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, used to calculate net work.
  • Cosine Theta
    The cosine of the angle between force and displacement, used in work calculations.
  • Joules
    The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its kinetic energy.
  • Speed
    The magnitude of velocity, affecting the kinetic energy of an object.
  • Flowchart
    A diagram used to illustrate the steps for calculating net work using different methods.
  • Energy Transfer
    The process of energy moving from one object to another, often quantified as work.