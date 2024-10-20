Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Net Work The total work done on an object, calculated as the sum of work done by all forces acting on it.

Work-Energy Theorem A principle stating that the net work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Applied Force A force exerted on an object by a person or another object, contributing to work done.

Friction A force opposing motion, often resulting in negative work when acting against the direction of displacement.

Normal Force A perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it, typically doing no work if motion is horizontal.

Gravity A force of attraction between objects with mass, often acting vertically and doing no work if motion is horizontal.

Displacement The distance and direction of an object's movement, crucial for calculating work.

Net Force The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, used to calculate net work.

Cosine Theta The cosine of the angle between force and displacement, used in work calculations.

Joules The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its kinetic energy.

Speed The magnitude of velocity, affecting the kinetic energy of an object.

Flowchart A diagram used to illustrate the steps for calculating net work using different methods.