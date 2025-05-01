Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the net force acting on an object when multiple forces are applied in different directions?

To determine the net force acting on an object, sum all the individual forces acting on the object, taking into account their directions. For forces along the same axis, add the forces algebraically (positive for one direction, negative for the opposite). Forces perpendicular to the direction of motion, such as normal force and gravity in horizontal motion, typically cancel each other out and do not contribute to the net force in the direction of motion.