Newton's First & Second Laws definitions Flashcards

Force A push or pull that changes an object's velocity, represented as a vector.

Newton The unit of force in the International System of Units, symbolized as N.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, influenced by net force.

Mass A measure of an object's resistance to acceleration when a net force is applied.

Net Force The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, determining its acceleration.

Inertia The tendency of an object to resist changes in its state of motion.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specified direction, remaining constant if net force is zero.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent forces.

Magnitude The size or amount of a vector quantity, such as force or acceleration.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, points, or faces.

Positive Direction The chosen reference direction for vector calculations, typically right or up.

Newton's First Law An object remains at rest or in uniform motion unless acted upon by a net force.

Newton's Second Law The net force on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration.

Vector Addition The process of combining vectors to determine the net force.