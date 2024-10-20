Newton's First & Second Laws quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about dynamics is correct?

Dynamics involves the study of forces and their effects on motion. Newton's first law states that an object will maintain its state of motion unless acted upon by a net external force, meaning if the net force is zero, the velocity of the object remains constant. Newton's second law, F=ma, describes the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration, indicating that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration.