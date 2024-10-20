Newton's First & Second Laws quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about dynamics is correct?
Dynamics involves the study of forces and their effects on motion. Newton's first law states that an object will maintain its state of motion unless acted upon by a net external force, meaning if the net force is zero, the velocity of the object remains constant. Newton's second law, F=ma, describes the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration, indicating that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration.
What is the relationship described by Newton's second law?
Newton's second law states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration (F=ma).
How do you determine the direction of acceleration according to Newton's second law?
The direction of acceleration is determined by the direction of the net force acting on the object.
What is the significance of choosing a consistent direction for positive when calculating forces?
Choosing a consistent direction for positive is crucial for correctly applying signs to the values of forces and acceleration.
How do you calculate the net force when multiple forces act on an object?
The net force is calculated by vector addition of all individual forces, considering their directions.
What does Newton's first law, also known as the law of inertia, state?
Newton's first law states that an object will maintain its state of motion unless acted upon by a net external force.
How does mass relate to an object's resistance to changes in velocity?
A larger mass implies greater resistance to acceleration under the same net force, indicating more inertia.
What happens to an object's velocity if the net force acting on it is zero?
If the net force is zero, the object's velocity remains constant, meaning it either stays at rest or continues moving at a constant speed.
How do you solve for acceleration using Newton's second law?
Acceleration can be calculated by dividing the net force by the mass of the object (a = F_net/m).
What does a negative acceleration indicate in terms of direction?
A negative acceleration indicates that the acceleration is in the opposite direction to the chosen positive direction.