Newton's Law of Gravity definitions Flashcards

Universal Law of Gravitation A principle stating that every object attracts every other object with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

Gravitational Constant A universal constant denoted by G, valued at 6.67 x 10^-11 N(m/kg)^2, used in the calculation of gravitational forces.

Local Gravitational Constant The acceleration due to gravity on Earth, approximately 9.8 m/s^2, differing from the universal gravitational constant.

Point Mass An object treated as if all its mass is concentrated at a single point, simplifying gravitational calculations.

Center of Mass The point in an object or system where the total mass can be considered to be concentrated for gravitational calculations.

Radius The distance from the center of a sphere, like Earth, to its surface, used in gravitational calculations.

Height The distance above a planet's surface, added to the radius to calculate the total distance in gravitational equations.

Newton The unit of force in the International System of Units (SI), symbolized as N, used to measure gravitational force.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing the gravitational force it exerts and experiences.

Distance The separation between the centers of mass of two objects, crucial in calculating gravitational force.

Action-Reaction Newton's third law principle stating that forces between two objects are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.

Order of Operations A mathematical rule dictating the sequence in which operations are performed, crucial in solving equations accurately.

Variable A symbol representing a quantity that can change, such as height in gravitational calculations.

Constant A fixed value that does not change, such as the gravitational constant or Earth's radius in calculations.