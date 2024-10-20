Overview of Kepler's Laws definitions Flashcards
Overview of Kepler's Laws definitions
- Johannes KeplerA German astronomer who formulated three fundamental laws of planetary motion.
- EllipsesGeometric shapes of orbits with two focal points, one of which is occupied by the sun.
- FociTwo fixed points in an ellipse, one of which is occupied by the sun in planetary orbits.
- EccentricityA measure of how much an orbit deviates from being circular, ranging from 0 to 1.
- Orbital PeriodThe time taken for a celestial body to complete one full orbit around another body.
- Orbital RadiusThe average distance from the center of an orbiting body to the center of the body it orbits.
- Kepler's First LawStates that all planetary orbits are elliptical with the sun at one focus.
- Kepler's Second LawDescribes how a line segment joining a planet and the sun sweeps out equal areas in equal times.
- Kepler's Third LawEstablishes a proportional relationship between the square of the orbital period and the cube of the orbital radius.
- Proportional RelationshipA consistent ratio between two quantities, such as T^2 and R^3 in Kepler's Third Law.
- Celestial BodiesNatural objects in space, such as planets, stars, and comets, that follow Kepler's laws.
- CometsCelestial objects with highly elliptical orbits, often with eccentricities close to 1.
- MassA property of a celestial body that influences the constant ratio in Kepler's Third Law.
- Constant RatioThe unchanging value of R^3/T^2 for planets orbiting the same star, dependent on the star's mass.
- Solar SystemThe collection of celestial bodies, including planets and comets, orbiting the sun.