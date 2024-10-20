Overview of Kepler's Laws definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Johannes Kepler A German astronomer who formulated three fundamental laws of planetary motion.

Ellipses Geometric shapes of orbits with two focal points, one of which is occupied by the sun.

Foci Two fixed points in an ellipse, one of which is occupied by the sun in planetary orbits.

Eccentricity A measure of how much an orbit deviates from being circular, ranging from 0 to 1.

Orbital Period The time taken for a celestial body to complete one full orbit around another body.

Orbital Radius The average distance from the center of an orbiting body to the center of the body it orbits.

Kepler's First Law States that all planetary orbits are elliptical with the sun at one focus.

Kepler's Second Law Describes how a line segment joining a planet and the sun sweeps out equal areas in equal times.

Kepler's Third Law Establishes a proportional relationship between the square of the orbital period and the cube of the orbital radius.

Proportional Relationship A consistent ratio between two quantities, such as T^2 and R^3 in Kepler's Third Law.

Celestial Bodies Natural objects in space, such as planets, stars, and comets, that follow Kepler's laws.

Comets Celestial objects with highly elliptical orbits, often with eccentricities close to 1.

Mass A property of a celestial body that influences the constant ratio in Kepler's Third Law.

Constant Ratio The unchanging value of R^3/T^2 for planets orbiting the same star, dependent on the star's mass.