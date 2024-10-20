Parallel Axis Theorem definitions Flashcards
Parallel Axis Theorem definitions
- Parallel Axis TheoremA method to calculate the moment of inertia about an axis parallel to one through the center of mass.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on the axis of rotation.
- Rotational DynamicsThe study of the motion of objects that rotate about an axis.
- Center of MassThe point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed and about which the body rotates.
- TorqueThe rotational analog of force, causing an object to rotate about an axis.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity over time.
- Axis of RotationAn imaginary line around which an object rotates.
- Uniform DistributionA condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object.
- Geometric ShapesSimple forms like spheres, discs, and rods, often used in physics problems.
- Non-standard MomentsMoments of inertia calculated for axes not through the center of mass.
- Thin RodA slender, elongated object used in physics to study rotational inertia.
- RimThe outer edge of a circular object, such as a disc.
- HomogeneousHaving a uniform composition or structure throughout.
- Distance SquaredThe square of the distance between two points, used in inertia calculations.
- Least Common DenominatorThe smallest number that is a common multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions.