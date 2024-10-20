Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Parallel Axis Theorem definitions Flashcards

Back
Parallel Axis Theorem definitions
1/15
  • Parallel Axis Theorem
    A method to calculate the moment of inertia about an axis parallel to one through the center of mass.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on the axis of rotation.
  • Rotational Dynamics
    The study of the motion of objects that rotate about an axis.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed and about which the body rotates.
  • Torque
    The rotational analog of force, causing an object to rotate about an axis.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity over time.
  • Axis of Rotation
    An imaginary line around which an object rotates.
  • Uniform Distribution
    A condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object.
  • Geometric Shapes
    Simple forms like spheres, discs, and rods, often used in physics problems.
  • Non-standard Moments
    Moments of inertia calculated for axes not through the center of mass.
  • Thin Rod
    A slender, elongated object used in physics to study rotational inertia.
  • Rim
    The outer edge of a circular object, such as a disc.
  • Homogeneous
    Having a uniform composition or structure throughout.
  • Distance Squared
    The square of the distance between two points, used in inertia calculations.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest number that is a common multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions.