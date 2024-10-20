Parallel Axis Theorem definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Parallel Axis Theorem A method to calculate the moment of inertia about an axis parallel to one through the center of mass.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on the axis of rotation.

Rotational Dynamics The study of the motion of objects that rotate about an axis.

Center of Mass The point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed and about which the body rotates.

Torque The rotational analog of force, causing an object to rotate about an axis.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity over time.

Axis of Rotation An imaginary line around which an object rotates.

Uniform Distribution A condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object.

Geometric Shapes Simple forms like spheres, discs, and rods, often used in physics problems.

Non-standard Moments Moments of inertia calculated for axes not through the center of mass.

Thin Rod A slender, elongated object used in physics to study rotational inertia.

Rim The outer edge of a circular object, such as a disc.

Homogeneous Having a uniform composition or structure throughout.

Distance Squared The square of the distance between two points, used in inertia calculations.