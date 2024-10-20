Parallel Plate Capacitors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Parallel Plate Capacitor A device with two plates of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, used to store electrical energy.

Capacitance The ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, calculated as C = (epsilon_0 * A) / d.

Vacuum Permittivity A constant denoted as epsilon_0, representing the ability of a vacuum to permit electric field lines.

Electric Field A uniform field between capacitor plates, calculated as E = Q / (epsilon_0 * A), indicating force per unit charge.

Equipotential Surfaces Surfaces between capacitor plates where potential is constant and perpendicular to electric field lines.

Charge The quantity of electricity held by a capacitor, calculated as the product of capacitance and voltage.

Voltage The potential difference between capacitor plates, influencing the electric field and charge storage.

Area The surface size of capacitor plates, affecting capacitance and electric field strength.

Distance The separation between capacitor plates, inversely affecting capacitance and electric field.

Gauss's Law A principle relating electric fields to charge distribution, explaining uniform fields in capacitors.

Farad The unit of capacitance, representing the capacity to store one coulomb per volt.