Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Parallel Plate Capacitors definitions Flashcards

Back
Parallel Plate Capacitors definitions
1/12
  • Parallel Plate Capacitor
    A device with two plates of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, used to store electrical energy.
  • Capacitance
    The ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, calculated as C = (epsilon_0 * A) / d.
  • Vacuum Permittivity
    A constant denoted as epsilon_0, representing the ability of a vacuum to permit electric field lines.
  • Electric Field
    A uniform field between capacitor plates, calculated as E = Q / (epsilon_0 * A), indicating force per unit charge.
  • Equipotential Surfaces
    Surfaces between capacitor plates where potential is constant and perpendicular to electric field lines.
  • Charge
    The quantity of electricity held by a capacitor, calculated as the product of capacitance and voltage.
  • Voltage
    The potential difference between capacitor plates, influencing the electric field and charge storage.
  • Area
    The surface size of capacitor plates, affecting capacitance and electric field strength.
  • Distance
    The separation between capacitor plates, inversely affecting capacitance and electric field.
  • Gauss's Law
    A principle relating electric fields to charge distribution, explaining uniform fields in capacitors.
  • Farad
    The unit of capacitance, representing the capacity to store one coulomb per volt.
  • Newton per Coulomb
    The unit of electric field strength, indicating force exerted per unit charge.