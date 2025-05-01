Parallel Plate Capacitors quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the formula for the capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor, and how does the electric field behave between and outside the plates?

The capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor is given by C = (ε₀ × A) / d, where ε₀ is the vacuum permittivity, A is the area of each plate, and d is the separation between the plates. The electric field between the plates is uniform and can be calculated as E = Q / (ε₀ × A) or E = V / d, where Q is the charge on the plates and V is the potential difference. Outside the plates, the electric field quickly approaches zero.